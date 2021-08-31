RedStorm men surge past Wildcats

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Ewan McLauchlan scored two of the University of Rio Grande’s three second half goals to lead the RedStorm in a 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan University, Saturday night, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, which was ranked No. 24 in the NAIA preseason coaches’ Top 25, improved to 3-0 with the victory and avenged a 2-0 loss to the Wildcats last season in the process.

Indiana Wesleyan slipped to 2-1 with the loss.

The Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead just 12:58 into the contest when Wes Williams scored on a deflection of a corner kick by Zack Hargreaves.

The advantage held up until McLauchlan — a senior from Arch, Scotland — knotted things at 1-1 when he found the net on a penalty kick opportunity just over four minutes into the second stanza.

McLauchlan then put the RedStorm ahead to stay with 30:04 remaining in the contest when he blistered a one-timer on the rebound of a missed shot by sophomore teammate Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) past IWU net-minder Aaron Carr.

Junior Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) set the final margin of victory when he scored on a breakaway with 3:45 left to play.

Rio Grande finished with a 21-6 edge in shots overall, including a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal.

The RedStorm also had a whopping 14-3 cushion in corner kick chances.

Freshman keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) had four saves in net for Rio.

Carr stopped six shots in a losing cause for the Wildcats.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Saturday when it tangles with second-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Baker (Kan.) University.

Rio Grande’s Ewan McLauchlan scored a pair of goals in Saturday night’s 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan University. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_9.1-RIO-Ewan.jpg Rio Grande’s Ewan McLauchlan scored a pair of goals in Saturday night’s 3-1 win over Indiana Wesleyan University. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.