Cougars spoil season opener for Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Visiting Mount Vernon Nazarene University netted one goal in each half and spoiled the University of Rio Grande’s season opener with a 2-0 win over the RedStorm, Saturday evening, in non-conference women’s soccer action at sweltering Evan E. Davis Field.

The Cougars improved to 2-0 with the victory and remained unbeaten on the field in 12 all-time meetings with Rio Grande.

MVNU also managed the win despite playing the final 32 minutes with a one-player disadvantage following the ejection of Ashley Townsend for a second yellow card caution.

Townsend extended the Cougars’ lead to 2-0 just over two minutes earlier by scoring on a penalty kick.

Sarah Townsend gave MVNU a 1-0 lead with 23:36 remaining in the first half when she played a through ball off the foot of teammate Savannah Zambory and lofted a shot over the head of a charging Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) — Rio’s sophomore goal keeper — and into the left side of the goal.

The Cougars finished with a 14-12 edge in shots and a 6-1 advantage in corner kick chances, the majority of which came in the opening stanza.

Nutter recorded six saves in a losing cause for the RedStorm.

MVNU keeper Lilly Jakuszewski had four stops of her own in the win.

Rio Grande returns to the pitch on Wednesday when it hosts Lourdes University. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Rio Grande’s Kotomi Kaneshima controls the ball while driving through four Mount Vernon Nazarene defenders in Saturday’s season-opening 2-0 loss to the Cougars at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_9.1-RIO-Kotomi.jpg Rio Grande’s Kotomi Kaneshima controls the ball while driving through four Mount Vernon Nazarene defenders in Saturday’s season-opening 2-0 loss to the Cougars at Evan E. Davis Field. Courtesy|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

