Raiders rip South Gallia, 31-0

BIDWELL, Ohio — The biggest question by night’s end was whether or not the clock would continuously run.

By the time senior Will Hash scored his third consecutive touchdown of the second half, the Raiders officially got the ball rolling on the answer.

Hash scored three touchdowns — including two on the ground — on seven second half touches, and the River Valley football team notched their fourth consecutive win over visiting South Gallia on Saturday with a 31-0 decision in the annual Battle for Gallia County contest.

The Raiders (1-0) opened their 2021 campaign on a solid note as the hosts produced three rushing scores and two more passing touchdowns while limiting the Rebels (0-2) to just 65 yards of total offense.

RVHS finished the game plus-2 in turnover differential and claimed a 16-6 edge in first downs, with half of the SGHS first downs coming in the opening period of play.

The Silver and Black built a 6-0 lead at the 10:17 mark of the first period following a 1-yard Justin Stump run, then Stump found Michael Conkle with a 41-yard touchdown pass at the 2:18 mark of the second en route to a 12-0 halftime advantage.

Hash hauled in his first score — a 22-yard pass from Stump — with 7:11 left in the third, then followed up a fumble recovery by Riley Evans with a 4-yard scamper at the 2:38 mark that gave the Silver and Black a 28-0 cushion entering the fourth.

Hash’s final scoring run of three yards came at the 6:49 mark of the finale … starting the continuous clock after surpassing the 30-point lead requirement.

The Raiders outgained the guests by a 244-65 overall margin, including a 170-65 edge in rushing yards and all 74 passing yards in the contest. It was also the second consecutive matchup in which River Valley defeated SGHS by a 31-point count following last year’s 38-7 outcome.

Conkle paced RVHS with 120 rushing yards on 18 carries and Stump added 45 yards on 13 attempts while also completing 3-of-6 passes for 74 yards and two scores. Conkle also led the wideouts with two catches for 52 yards.

Stump finished the game with six carries for 31 yards and also had one catch for 22 yards. Drew Loveday also recovered a fumble for the Raiders midway through the first quarter.

Ean Combs paced South Gallia with 36 rushing yards on 17 carries and also misfired on a single pass attempt. Noah Cremeens was 0-for-3 passing as well for the Red and Gold.

Both teams return to action Friday as South Gallia hosts Sciotoville East and River Valley travels to South Point for a pair of non-conference matchups at 7 p.m.

River Valley defensive lineman Elijah Perry (46) wraps up South Gallia quarterback Noah Cremeens for a tackle during the first half of Saturday night’s Week 2 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/08/web1_RV-E-Perry.jpg River Valley defensive lineman Elijah Perry (46) wraps up South Gallia quarterback Noah Cremeens for a tackle during the first half of Saturday night’s Week 2 football contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

