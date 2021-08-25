Lady Marauders remain unbeaten

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Another positive night … without as much work.

After fending off Southern in five games the night before, the Meigs volleyball team made quick work of visiting Belpre and remained unbeaten following a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 decision in a non-conference matchup Tuesday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium.

The Lady Marauders (2-0) trailed twice by five points in the opening game, but the hosts rallied back from a 13-8 deficit by scoring 17 of the final 25 points to secure a 1-0 match advantage.

The Lady Golden Eagles built an early 6-1 lead in Game 2 and managed a 3-1 edge in the finale, but Meigs answered the call both times in rather convincing fashion to wrap up the straight-game decision.

Andrea Mahr paced the hosts with six service aces, while E.J. Anderson and Jennifer Parker both added two aces apiece. Mallory Hawley led the net attack with 14 kills, while Maggie Musser chipped in eight kills.

Mahr dished out a team-26 assists and Anderson paced the defense with 14 digs.

Lady Eagles fall at Nelsonville-York

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A rough start to the 2021 campaign.

The Eastern volleyball team suffered a tough Game 1 setback and ultimately never recovered on Monday night during a 28-26, 25-16, 25-12 loss to host Nelsonville-York in a season-opening, non-conference matchup.

The Lady Eagles (0-1) trailed 23-20 in the opening set, but rallied with six of the next eight points to hold a 26-25 edge.

NYHS (1-0), however, broke serve to knot things up at 26-all, then reeled off consecutive points to take a pivotal 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Buckeyes never looked back from there as the hosts claimed a 9-point win in the middle contest before wrapping up the straight-game decision with a 13-point win in the finale.

Emma Edwards and Cameron Barber paced EHS with three service aces apiece, while Megan Maxon led the net attack with eight kills. Edwards also chipped in seven kills in the setback.

Juli Durst led the Lady Eagles with 16 assists and 15 digs.

Blue Devils win dual against Fairland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Gallia Academy boys golf team claimed a 4-stroke victory over host Fairland on Tuesday in a dual match held at Guyan Country Club in Cabell County.

The Blue Devils posted a winning mark of 168 on the back 9 of the course, while the Dragons recorded a 172 overall.

GAHS junior Laith Hamid won medalist honors with a 2-over par effort of 38. Landon Roberts of FHS was the runner-up with a 39.

Beau Johnson and Cody Bowman were next with identical efforts of 43, with William Hendrickson completing the winning tally with a 44. Gavin Long and Carson Call also carded rounds of 50 and 52, respectively.

Fizer (42), Mayo (45) and Seagraves (46) finished out the Fairland team scoring.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

