Black Knights blank Braxton County in opener, 7-0

SUTTON, W.Va. — Picking right back up where they started.

After making the program’s first state tournament appearance in 27 years last fall, the Point Pleasant boys soccer program started the 2021 campaign with a bang Saturday during a 7-0 victory over host Braxton County.

The Black Knights (1-0-0) outshot the Eagles (0-1-0) by a sizable 30-4 overall margin and took all 11 corner kicks in the contest, all while also building a sizable 5-0 intermission advantage.

Ian Wood lofted a crossing pass that Colton Young headed in in the 10th minute for a 1-0 edge, then Tyson Richards headed in a sideline pass from Wesley Lee eight minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

Kanaan Abbas took an open field pass from Jaren Reed and beat the keeper with a move in the 35th minute, then Young dribbled through three defenders and scored from 12 yards out — making it a 4-0 contest in the 38th minute. Lee assisted on the second Young goal.

Richards notched the final first half goal in the 40th minute as Nick Cicchon-Ledderhose found him with a pass from 10 yards out that was buried into the top right of the goal for a 5-0 cushion.

Cael McCutcheon beat a pair of defenders and scored from 18 yards out in the 48th minute, then Cicchon-Ledderhose buried the final goal from 20 yards out in the 75th minute.

Abbas and Alex Shrader respectively added assists on the final two goals of the game.

Blue Devils edge Warren, 1-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — An opportunistic bounce.

Keagan Daniels scored in the 10th minute of regulation on Saturday, allowing host Gallia Academy to claim a 1-0 victory over Warren in a non-conference friendly at Lester Field.

The Blue Devils (2-0-0) were fortunate on the early ricochet as Maddux Camden took a free kick from 30 yards out. The ball was headed away by a Warren defender about six yards in front of the box, but Evan Stapleton came away with the initial rebound.

Stapleton shuffled a pass over Daniels, who blasted the 1-time attempt into the back of the net with 30:24 left in the opening half.

GAHS outshot the visiting Warriors by a 12-5 overall margin and also had 10 of the 13 corner kicks in the contest.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.