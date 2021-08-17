Belpre wins TVC Hocking opener

MASON, W.Va. — Round one goes to the reigning champs.

Belpre ended up being a dozen shots better than the field on Monday during the first Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup held at Riverside Golf Club in Mason County.

The Golden Eagles recorded four of the six lowest individual rounds on the day en route to a winning 4-man tally of 161, which was 12 shots ahead of runner-up Waterford (173).

Eastern (193) and Southern (216) respectively finished in the middle of the 6-team pack, while Federal Hocking (221) and Trimble (249) rounded out the final two spots.

Jacob Ferrier of Belpre won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 38. Kasey Savoy of Eastern and Gavin Brooker of Waterford shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 39.

Connor Copeland (40), Carson Moore (41) and Jacob Smeeks (42) completed the winning tally for BHS. Mason Jackson led Fed Hock with a 44, while Zach North paced the Tomcats with a 55.

Ethan Short followed Savoy for EHS with a 49, with Colton McDaniel (50) and Wyatt McCune (55) completing the team score for the Eagles. Logan Bailey also fired a 57 for Eastern.

Tanner Lisle led the Tornadoes with a 44, followed by Aaron Vance with 54 and Dylan Hage with a 58. Cruz Brinager completed the SHS team tally with a 60, while Jesse Caldwell also shot a 64.

Huskies win Riverside quad

MASON, W.Va. — Herbert Hoover definitely brought its ‘A’ game on Monday after claiming a 19-stroke victory over Gallia Academy, Wahama and Point Pleasant during a non-conference quad match at Riverside Golf Club.

The Huskies posted half of the top 10 individual scores while cruising to a winning mark of 153. The Blue Devils were second overall with a 172, while the White Falcons (175) and Black Knights (187) completed the back half of the field.

Byrson Beaver of HHHS won medalist honors with an even par round of 35. Teammate Max Bowen was the individual runner-up with a 36.

Hunter Cook paced the Blue Devils with a 41 and Beau Johnson was next with a 42. Gavin Long and Cody Bowman completed the GAHS tally with respective efforts of 44 and 45.

Connor Ingels and Brycen Bumgarner both led Wahama with matching rounds of 39. Ethan Gray was next with a 46, while Ashton Barnitz wrapped up the WHS scoring with a 51.

Joseph Milhoan led PPHS with a 41, followed by Brennen Sang with a 46 abd Elijah Grady with a 48. Johnny Porter completed the Point team score with a 52.

