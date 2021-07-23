Lancaster eliminates Post 39, 9-4

LANCASTER, Ohio — On the wrong end of the rubber match.

After a win on Tuesday and a loss on Wednesday, the Meigs Post 39 American Legion baseball team dropped a 9-4 decision to Lancaster Post 11 in the Region 6 championship game on Thursday at Beavers Field.

Post 11 — which heads into the state tournament with a three-game win streak — struck for four runs after a pair of two-out errors in the opening inning on Thursday.

Post 39 (13-11) cut its deficit in half with a two-out rally in the top of the third inning, as Matthew Blanchard and Colton Reynolds both singled and later scored.

However, Lancaster scored four more runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run double from Poston.

The guests cut the margin to 8-4 in the fifth inning, with Reynolds tripling home Blanchard, and then scoring on a sac-fly from Conner Ridenour.

Lancaster added a run bottom of the sixth to cap off its 9-4 regional championship victory.

Springer was the winning pitcher of record in five innings of work, while Goetz pitched the final two innings and struck out two batters for the hosts.

Andrew Dodson took the pitching loss in four innings of work for Post 39, striking out one batter. Zane Loveday finished the game for the guests, striking out a trio.

Leading Post 39 at the plate, Blanchard was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Reynolds was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Dodson and Matt Gilkey added a single apiece, while Ridenour earned an RBI.

Amnal was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, while Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI to lead Post 11. Locke singled once and scored twice in the win, while Poston doubled once, scored once and drove in two.

Andrew Dodson releases a pitch, during a June 13 victory at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/07/web1_7.24-Dodson.jpg Andrew Dodson releases a pitch, during a June 13 victory at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

