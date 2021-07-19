Meigs Post 39 pummels Glouster, 11-1

LANCASTER, Ohio — The start to the postseason couldn’t have gone much better.

The Meigs Post 39 American Legion baseball team opened the district tournament with an 11-1 victory over Glouster Post 414 on Sunday at Beavers Field.

Post 39 (12-9) — now 4-0 against Glouster (7-10) this season —took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Sunday, with Conner Ridenour singling home Matthew Blanchard, and Matt Gilkey driving in Coltin Parker.

Meigs was up 5-0 an inning later, with Colton Reynolds scoring on a bases loaded walk, Alex Pierce scoring on a sac-fly from Parker, and Lukas Finlaw scoring on an error.

The lead was 7-0 in the third inning, with RBI singles from Blanchard and Pierce.

Post 414 got on the board after a two-out error in the top of the fourth, but Post 39 capped off the 11-1 mercy rule victory, with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by a a three-run triple by Reynolds.

Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in three innings, striking out four batters, walking two, and surrendering just one hit. Chase Barber finished the game on the mound for the victors, striking out three, while giving up two hits and an unearned run.

Hobbs — one of five pitchers for Post 414 — took the loss in two innings, striking out a pair of batters.

Leading Post 39 at the plate, Reynolds was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in, and Blanchard was 3-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. Barber, Pierce, Gilkey and Ridenour each had a base hit in the win, with Pierce, Gilkey and Ridenour each earning an RBI. Pierce scored twice in the win, while Gilkey made it home once.

Drew Harris doubled once for Glouster, while Cam Beyha and Cameron Oberholzer had a single apiece, with Oberholzer scoring the team’s lone run.

Post 39 will be back at Beavers Field on Tuesday, putting its five-game winning streak on the line against the winner of Lancaster and Athens.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

