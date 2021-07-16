OVP Prep Football Schedules

Gallia Academy Blue Devils
|Aug. 20
|vs. Meigs
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|at Athens
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|at Point Pleasant
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|vs. Chesapeake
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|vs. Portsmouth
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|at Fairland
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|vs. Coal Grove
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|at Rock Hill
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|vs. Ironton
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 22
|at South Point
|7 p.m.
River Valley Raiders
|Aug. 20
|at Piketon
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|vs. South Gallia
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|at South Point
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|at Nelsonville-York
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|vs. Meigs
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|at Wellston
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|vs. Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|at Vinton County
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|vs. Athens
|7 p.m.
South Gallia Rebels
|Aug. 20
|vs. Symmes Valley
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|at River Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|vs. Sciotoville East
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|vs. Southern
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|at Waterford
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|at Belpre
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|vs. Manchester
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|vs. Eastern
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|at Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 22
|at Trimble
|7 p.m.
Eastern Eagles
|Aug. 20
|vs. Green
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|at Symmes Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|vs. Fairfield Christian
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|at Hannan
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|vs. Caldwell
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|vs. Waterford
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|at Trimble
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|at South Gallia
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|vs. Belpre
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 23
|at Southern
|7 p.m.
Meigs Marauders
|Aug. 20
|at Gallia Academy
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|vs. Belpre
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|vs. Coal Grove
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|vs. Vinton County
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|at River Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|at Athens
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|at Logan
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|at Wellston
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 22
|vs. Alexander
|7 p.m.
Southern Tornadoes
|Aug. 20
|vs. Chesapeake
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|vs. Wahama
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|at Shenandoah
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 10
|at South Gallia
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 17
|vs. Belpre
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|vs. Trinity
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 1
|vs. Waterford
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|at Manchester
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|at Trimble
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 23
|vs. Eastern
|7 p.m.
Hannan Wildcats
|Aug. 27
|at Trinity Christian
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|at Wahama
|7:30
|Sept. 10
|vs. Eastern
|7:30
|Sept. 17
|at Hundred
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 24
|vs. Manchester
|7:30
|Oct. 8
|vs. Sherman
|7:30
|Oct. 15
|at Federal Hocking
|7:30
|Oct. 22
|at Van
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 5
|vs. Tolsia
|7:30
Point Pleasant Big Blacks
|Aug. 27
|vs. Greenbrier East
|7:30
|Sept. 3
|vs. Gallia Academy
|7:30
|Sept. 10
|vs. Mingo Central
|7:30
|Sept. 17
|at Oak Glen
|7:30
|Sept. 24
|at Lincoln County
|7:30
|Oct. 8
|at Keyser
|7:30
|Oct. 15
|at Wyoming East
|7:30
|Oct. 22
|vs. Man
|7:30
|Oct.29
|vs. Ripley
|7:30
|Nov. 5
|at Winfield
|7:30
Wahama White Falcons
|Aug. 27
|at Southern
|7:30
|Sept. 3
|vs. Hannan
|7:30
|Sept. 10
|at Ritchie County
|7:30
|Sept. 17
|at Gilmer County
|7:30
|Sept. 24
|vs. Tolsia
|7:30
|Oct. 1
|vs. Hundred
|7:30
|Oct. 8
|vs. Ravenswood
|7:30
|Oct. 15
|at Wirt County
|7:30
|Oct. 22
|vs. Calhoun County
|7:30
|Nov. 5
|at Buffalo
|7:30