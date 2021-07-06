GA lands 2 on All-Ohio Academic squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gallia Academy had two representatives in the Southeast District version of the 2021 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Academic squad, released by members of the OHSBCA.

The Blue Devils had a pair of honorees in seniors Colton Roe and Bode Wamsley, both of whom were chosen in Division II. The duo was nominated by head coach Justin Bailey.

GAHS was the only program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area to come away with at least honoree.

Requirements to be on the senior-only list include at least a 3.5 grade-point-average, as well as a 25-or-better on the ACT.

A look at the 2021 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio selections from the Southeast Distirct, by division.

2021 OHSBCA Academic All-Ohio (Southeast District)

DIVISION II

Charlie Strohm, Athens; Will Matters, Athens; Cameron Niese, Athens; Peyton Gail, Athens; Jake Bell, Circleville; Adam Cunningham, Circleville; Colton Roe, Gallia Academy; Bode Wamsley, Gallia Academy; Coltin Hunter, Hillsboro; Brad Miller, Hillsboro; Adam Coil, Marietta; John Barry-Wharff, Marietta; Cameron DeBord, Unioto; Dewey Dailey, Unioto; Evan Gandee, Warren; Kurt Taylor, Warren; Hugh Silberman, Washington CH; Owen Mullins, Washington CH; Ben Flanders, Waverly; Haydn Shanks, Waverly; Derek Eblin, Waverly.

DIVISION III

Issac York, Alexander; Drew Harris, Alexander; Preston Truax, Alexander; Evan Wells, Belpre; Ethan Daniels, Eastern Brown; Ryan Ashley, Ironton; Cameron Deere, Ironton; Cade Meade, North Adams; Seth Meade, North Adams; Ethan Sickles, Oak Hill; Chance Skaggs, Piketon; Jared Opperman, Portsmouth West; Caleb Hazelbaker, Portsmouth West; Mason Montgomery, Wheelersburg; Chase Conley, Wheelersburg; Eric Green, Wheelersburg; Elias Robson, Wheelersburg; DJ Horton, Wheelersburg.

DIVISION IV

Devlen Spradlin, Paint Valley; Aidan Andrews, South Webster; Blake Wood, Valley; Nick Mowery, Valley; Wesley Holbrook, Valley; Jude Huffman, Waterford.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

