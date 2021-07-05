Post 39 splits over weekend

An even holiday weekend for Post 39.

Meigs Post 39 picked up a pair of American Legion baseball wins on Thursday and Sunday, but sandwiched in a pair of losses on Friday to improve to 7-9 overall after the Fourth of July celebrations.

Post 39 opened things on a positive note after picking up a 6-5 win at Beavers Field over host Lancaster Post 11 on Thursday, but followed with losses of 7-0 and 16-1 to Greenville (18U) and Utica, respectively, on Friday at Beavers Field.

Meigs rebounded nicely on Sunday and claimed an 11-3 victory over the host Chillicothe Colts to complete the weekend.

Lancaster built a 5-0 lead through five complete, but Post 39 rallied with four scores in the sixth to setup some comeback heroics entering the seventh.

Theron Eberts reached on a fielder’s choice, then moved to third on a Matthew Blanchard double. Alex Pierce followed with a single that plated Eberts and tied the game at 5-all.

Andrew Dodson lifted a fly ball to centerfield, which allowed Blanchard to tag up and score the eventual game-winner.

Post 39 outhit the hosts by a 9-8 overall margin and also committed four of the six errors in the contest.

Matt Gilkey picked up the winning decision after allowing five runs, seven hits and two walks over six frames while fanning seven.

Blanchard, Pierce and Gilkey each had two hits to pace Meigs in the triumph.

Post 39 managed just three hits in their Saturday opener against Greenville, and Greenville used a 7-run bottom of the fifth to wrap up the 7-0 outcome.

Greenville had twice as many hits as Post 39 and neither squad committed an error. Dodson, Gilkey and Conner Ridenour had a safety apiece in the setback.

Meigs trailed 2-1 after an inning of play against Utica after Ridenour singled home Coltin Parker, but the hosts were never closer the rest of the way.

Utica scored eight times in the third and tacked on another six runs in the top of the fifth for a commanding 16-1 cushion.

Utica outhit Meigs by a 14-7 overall margin and both teams committed an error apiece. Dodson led Post 39 with two hits.

No information, outside of the 11-3 final score, was available on the Sunday game against the Chillicothe Colts.

Meigs Post 39 returns to action Tuesday night when it travels to Athens to face Post 21 at 6 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

