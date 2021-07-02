Lady Knights nab 2 all-state picks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Point Pleasant came away with two selections on the 2021 Class AA all-state softball teams, which was released Thursday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Junior Tayah Fetty was a second team selection as an infielder, while classmate Hayley Keefer was chosen to the honorable mention squad for the Lady Knights — who finished the year with a 16-12 overall mark.
Fetty was picked to the honorable mention softball squad as a freshman in 2019. Keefer is a first time honoree at the state level in softball.
Kaylen Parks of Independence was named the first team captain and Brooklyn Huffman of Herbert Hoover was the second team captain.
A look at the 2021 Class AA softball teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Madison Legg, Sissonville; Delaney Haller, Lincoln; Delaney Buckland, Independence; Maci Boggess, Winfield.
Infield: Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Kennedy Dean, Winfield; Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring; Sara Simon, Philip Barbour; Madison Angus, Weir.
Outfield: Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover; Hannah Ferris, Lincoln.
Catcher: Sarah Brown, Oak Glen; Kaylen Parks, Independence (captain); Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison.
Utility: Lena Elkins, Nitro; Maddie McKay, Oak Glen; Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover; Bella Savilla, Nitro.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Paige Maynard, Shady Spring; Tatum Halley, Scott; Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Charity Wolfe, Keyser.
Infield: Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover (captain); Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant; Aly Soblit, Sissonville; Mallory Rosnick, Weir; Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior.
Outfield: Katie Gaughan, Roane County; Taylor Noe, Logan; Destiny Blankenship, Independence.
Catcher: Lilly Grady, Poca; Aubrey Collins, Grafton.
Utility: Allie Mace, Roane County; Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East; Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen; Frederique Maloley, Grafton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Carlie DelSignore, Keyser; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Alyssa Lilly, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Makayla Zoellers, Oak Glen; Lilley Criss, Oak Glen; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Oliva Munoz, Oak Glen; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Kenzie Hale, Winfield; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Blair Nazum, East Fairmont; Kendall Martin, Independence; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Marie Perdew; Frankfort; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Sophia Aperfine, Weir; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Emma Meade, Sissonville; Grace Richardson, Bluefield.
