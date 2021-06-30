OHSAA announces football regions for 2021 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin Oct. 29-30.
As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.
The 2021 football regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021.
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Aug. 1.
2021 OHSAA Football Calendar
August
1: First Day of Official Coaching Permitted
6-14: Scrimmage Dates
16: Regular-Season Begins (First Friday is Aug. 20)
September
14: First Weekly Computer Points Released (every Tuesday after Week 4)
23: Regular-Season Ends
24: Final Computer Points and Playoff Qualifiers Announced
29-30: Regional Playoffs First Round
November
5-6: Regional Quarterfinals
12-13: Regional Semifinals
19-20: Regional Finals
26-27: State Semifinals
December
2-4: State Championships in Canton
Tim Stried is the Director of Media Relations for the OHSAA.