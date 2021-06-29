Wahama trio named all-state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with four selections on the 2021 Class A all-state softball teams, which was released Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Wahama — which went a perfect 27-0 en route to winning the school’s first state softball title — led the area with a trio of first team honorees, while Hannan also had a single representative on the squad.

The Lady Falcons landed a trio of underclassmen on the list, all first team selections and first time honorees at the state level in softball.

Junior Lauren Noble was named as a first team infielder, while sophomore Amber Wolfe was a utility choice on the first team. Sophomore Mikie Lieving was a first team selection as a pitcher after hurling every inning for WHS this spring.

Hannan senior Bailey Coleman was also a first time honoree at the state level after being chosen to the honorable mention list in Class A.

Buffalo senior catcher Abby Darnley was named the first team captain and Chloe Treadway of Sherman was the second team captain.

A look at the 2021 Class A softball teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Mikie Lieving, Wahama; Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County; Morgan Cooper, Man.

Infield: Lauren Alt, Petersburg; Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Lauren Noble, Wahama; Landry Bone, Madonna; Outfield: Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood; Remi Hinkle, Moorefield; Zoey Winland, St. Marys.

Catcher: Abby Darnley, Buffalo (captain); Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, jr.

Utility: Maddy Richards, Wirt County; Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail; Amber Wolfe, Wahama; Jenna Burgess, Petersburg; Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West.

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Chloe Treadway, Sherman (captain); Autumn Hall, Tug Valley; Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle.

Infield: Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County; Katie Darnley, Buffalo; Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County; Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic; Mad Daughtry, Madonna; Ashlee Tomblin, Man.

Outfield: Kameron Beck, Williamstown; Maddison Champ, Petersburg.

Catcher: Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail.

Utility: Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg; Meghan Gill, Midland Trail; Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Emily Canterbury, James Monroe; Tori Humphries, Moorefield.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lindsay Keller, Williamstown; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Mahayla Nicholas, St. Marys; Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Alivia Pittman, Ritchie County; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Carlee Muncy, Man; Alyson Simmons, Moorefield; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Chelsea Thompson, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; Gracie O’Neal, Moorefield; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Haley Moats, Pendleton County’ Emma Whipkey, Cameron; Hiadyn Bland, Magnolia; Shyanna White, Magnolia; Braelee Brown, Greenbrier West; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison; Sierra Garlic, River View; Bailey Coleman, Hannan.

Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (2) delivers a pitch during the Class A state championship softball game against Ritchie County on Wednesday, June 23, at Craft Field in South Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_WAH-Lieving.jpg Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (2) delivers a pitch during the Class A state championship softball game against Ritchie County on Wednesday, June 23, at Craft Field in South Charleston, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Hannan’s Coleman also selected to Class A softball team

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

