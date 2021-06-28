Post 39 drops trio over weekend

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — About as tough as the weather.

Meigs Post 39 snapped a 5-game losing skid during its second game at the Jim Jadwin Memorial on Friday night, then dropped a pair on Saturday to fall to 5-7 overall following a quartet of American Legion baseball games at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Ross County.

Post 39 dropped a 13-1 decision to Ashland in the opener Friday night amassing just four hits in the 5-inning affair. Meigs followed up with a 23-0 thumping of the Ohio Knights in the nightcap, which ended a 12-day span between victories.

Post 39 fell behind 6-0 in the opener on Friday and ultimately dropped an 8-3 decision to Chillicothe, then surrendered seven runs in the top of the eighth as Hillsboro rallied back from a pair of 2-run deficits to claim an 11-4 win in extra innings.

Post 39 fell behind 8-0 in the first inning against Ashland and was down by 10 runs through two complete, then the deficit climbed to 13-0 after the bottom of the fourth.

Chase Barber’s RBI single in the fifth allowed Matt Gilkey to score the only Meigs run and eventually completed the 12-run outcome.

Ashland outhit the guests by a 10-4 overall margin and committed only one of the four errors in the contest. Andrew Dodson and Conner Ridenour joined Barber and Gilkey with a hit apiece in the opening setback.

No information, outside of the 23-0 final score, was available on the second game Friday night against the Ohio Knights.

Chillicothe established leads of 2-0 and 6-0 after the top half of its first two innings at the plate, but Post 39 countered with a pair of runs in the second to close back to within 6-2. Gilkey doubled home Barber and later scored on a 2-out single by Matthew Blanchard.

Meigs, however, was never closer as both teams plated a run in the fourth and Chillicothe completed the scoring with a run in the fifth.

Chillicothe outhit the hosts by a 9-7 count and also committed only one of the three errors in the game.

Blanchard and Gilkey paced Post 39 with two hits and an RBI apiece, with Gilkey also scoring twice.

The most competitive game of the weekend came in the finale Saturday as Post 39 established a 2-0 lead after an inning and was ahead 3-1 through three complete.

Hillsboro Post 129 rallied to knot things up at three in the fifth with a pair of scores, but a 2-out Blanchard single in the sixth allowed Barber to score for a 4-3 edge entering the seventh.

Post 129 got a 1-out RBI triple from Wyckoff that allowed Curtis to score the game-tying run, which ultimately forced extra innings.

Hillsboro sent 11 batters to the plate in the top half of the eighth, which led to seven runs on three hits and five walks — making it an 11-4 contest. Post 39 went down in order in its half of the eighth to complete the 7-run setback.

Meigs outhit Post 129 by a 10-7 overall margin and committed only two of the six errors in the game.

Dodson led Post 39 with three hits, while Blanchard and Gilkey provided two safeties apiece.

Meigs Post 39 returns to action Tuesday night when it hosts Athens at Meigs High School at 6 p.m.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Meigs Post 39 shortstop Matthew Blanchard scoops up a ground ball during a June 13 American Legion baseball game held at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.29-Blanchard.jpg Meigs Post 39 shortstop Matthew Blanchard scoops up a ground ball during a June 13 American Legion baseball game held at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.