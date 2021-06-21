Post 39 falls at Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio — Not the Saturday they had in mind.

The Meigs Post 39 American Legion baseball team dropped both games of a twinbill to host Lancaster on Saturday at Beavers Field.

Post 39 (4-3) — which fell for the first time this summer 14-13 at Parkersburg on Thursday — led 1-0 in Game 1 on Saturday, with a two-out RBI single from Wyatt Hoover in the top of the first inning.

However, Post 11 took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed again. The hosts were up 3-1 after the second inning, and made their lead 7-1 by the end of the third.

Post 39 got a run back on an error in the top of the fourth inning, but Lancaster was up 9-2 after scoring once in the fourth and once in the fifth.

The guests fought back with a four-run sixth inning, starting with an RBI single from Theron Eberts. After a Coltin Parker sac-fly, Matthew Blanchard doubled home two runs, bringing Post 39 within three runs, at 9-6.

However, the hosts scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, finishing off the 11-6 victory.

Setheia was the winning pitcher of record in five innings for Post 11, striking out five.

Matthew Blanchard took the pitching loss after striking out five batters in 2.2 innings. Colton Reynolds pitched the remainder for Post 39, striking out four.

Leading Post 39 at the plate, Bailey Jones was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, Parker was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Matt Gilkey came up with two hits in four chances. Hoover singled once and drove in a run, Colton Reynolds singled once and scored once, while Alex Pierce added a hit.

Moore, Goetz and Amnal had two hits apiece for the hosts, with Moore and Goetz both scoring twice, and Amnal driving in three runs.

In the second game — with Post 39 as the home team on the scoreboard — Post 11 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. However, Post 39 tied it at one with an RBI single from Reynolds in the bottom of the fourth.

Lancaster led 3-1 after the top of the fifth, but Post 39 got another run back in the bottom of the inning, with Pierce scoring on a grounder by Gilkey.

Post 11 wrapped up its 7-2 victory with three runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh.

Goetz was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts in four innings of work for Post 11. Gilkey took the loss for Post 39, striking out five batters in six innings of work. Chase Barber pitched the finale and struck out one.

Hunter Wood led the guests at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Reynolds and Eberts both singled once, with Reynolds picking up an RBI.

Hurst led the hosts, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two runs batted in.

Post 39 is scheduled to take the field again on Tuesday at Beverly-Lowell.

