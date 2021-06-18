14 locals named to district baseball teams

A total of 14 boys from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were named to the 2021 all-district teams on behalf of the Ohio Southeast District Baseball Coaches Association.

Southern led all of the local programs with four selections, while Gallia Academy came away with a trio of picks as well. River Valley, Eastern and South Gallia came away with two honorees each, while Meigs ended up getting a single pick.

The Tornadoes came away with a first team honoree in Division IV with Will Wickline, while teammate Ryan Laudermilt was a second team selection. Both Arrow Drummer and Lance Stewart were honorable mention picks as well for SHS.

Matthew Blanchard was a first team honoree for the Eagles in Division IV, while Conner Ridenour was a second team pick on behalf of EHS.

Andrew Small was a second team choice for the Rebels in Division IV, with teammate Jaxxin Mabe coming away with special mention honors as well for SGHS.

The Blue Devils had a first team selection in Divisions I-II with Zane Loveday, while teammates Trent Johnson and Colton Roe were each chosen as special mention picks for GAHS.

The Raiders came away with a pair of special mention choices in Division III with Chase Barber and Alex Euton. Meigs had a second team pick in Wyatt Hoover at the Division III level as well.

Here is the 2021 Ohio Southeast District Baseball Coaches Association teams for all four divisions.

Divisions I-II

FIRST TEAM

Ryan Scott, Hillsboro; Cameron DeBord, Unioto; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace; Drew Seymour, Chillicothe; Evan Gandee, Warren; Ty Broermann, Jackson; Holden Blankenship, Jackson; Peyton Gail, Athens; Josh Gilmore, Miami Trace; Kurt Taylor, Warren; Carson DeBord, Unioto; Derek Eblin, Waverly; Ethan Hyme, Fairfield Union; Adam Coil, Marietta; Evan Justice, Circleville; Titus Lotz, Washington Court House; Braylen Baker, Logan Elm; Zane Loveday, Gallia Academy; Nate Johnson, Sheridan; Alex Boles, Waverly; Bryson Brown, Jackson; Brayden Osborne, Miami Trace.

SECOND TEAM

Tanner Warner, Hillsboro; Henry Pierce, Logan; Jesse Gillenwater, Sheridan; Chris Brison, Sheridan; Drew Bragg, Jackson; Mason Ratcliff, McClain; Seth Dennis, Warren; Hunter McBee, Miami Trace; Isaac Kuhn, Jackson; Nate Metzger, New Lexington; A.J. Dallmayer, Washington Court House; Caden Sheridan, Sheridan; Caeleb McGraw, Jackson; Derrick Welsh, Athens; Zack Bartoe, Vinton County; Hunter Green, Hillsboro; Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union; Max Brooks, Circleville; Micah Geise, Unioto.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blake Elliott, New Lexington; David Evans, Logan Elm; Owen Morgan, Fairfield Union; Mikey Vandagriff, Circleville; Ethan Malone, Sheridan; Shaun Pletcher, New Lexington; Tyler Talbot, Sheridan; Weston Roop, Waverly; Karson Runk, Washington Court House; Landyn Patterson, Unioto; Nathan Hoffman, Fairfield Union; Owen Angle, Logan.

SPECIAL MENTION

Theodore Dennis, Logan; Jordan Hawk, Logan; Jake Bell, Circleville; Wyatt Allison, Circleville; Gavin Rowland, Fairfield Union; Dewey Dailey, Unioto; Caleb Eplin, Logan Elm; Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm; Ben Flanders, Waverly; Haydn Shanks, Waverly; Trent Johnson, Gallia Academy; Colton Roe, Gallia Academy; Shaun Pletcher, New Lexington; Blake Elliott, New Lexington; Scott Reynolds, Warren; Dalton Higgins, Warren; Josh Martin, Marietta; Mark Duckworth, Marietta; Boston Kuhn, Jackson; Logan Camp, Jackson; Luke Henry, Miami Trace; Dylan Bernaard, Miami Trace; Will Matters, Athens; Will Ginder, Athens.

Division III

FIRST TEAM

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford; Cameron Deere, Ironton; Matthew Risner, Minford; Eric Green, Wheelersburg; Daewin Spence, Portsmouth; Gavin Hunt, Fairland; Jon Wylie, Ironton; Luke Howard, Portsmouth West; Ethan Ison, Wheelersburg; Luke Blackburn, Westfall; Ben Nichols, Zane Trace; Seth Meade, North Adams; Titan Williams, Westfall; Chase Smaltz, Lynchburg-Clay; Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown; Tait Matney, Coal Grove; Easton Lansing, Piketon; Nick VanKeuren, Rock Hill; Adam Crank, Minford; Dakota Secrest, Northwest; Nate Throckmorton, Adena; Rylan Sams, Oak Hill; Cole Freeman, Ironton; Dacoda Chapman, Fairland; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth; Brock Eggers, Wellston; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West.

SECOND TEAM

Kyle, Howell, Ironton; Noah Martin Minford; Peyton Weiss, Westfall; Travis Grim, Chesapeake; Tyler Sammons, Fairland; Caleb Hazelbaker, Portsmouth West; Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Jarrett Garrison, Adena; Alex Rogers, Fairland; Cade Meade, North Adams; Dillon McDonald, Adena; Jacob Sloan, Ironton; Levi Lawson, South Point; Michael Duncan, Portsmouth; Xander Keaton, Coal Grove; Blake Trevathan, Fairland; Cooper Cummings, Fairland; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg; Drew Roe, Portsmouth; Jeremiah Frisby, Wellston; Trevor Kleinman, Ironton; Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill; Jacob Phillips, Alexander; Trey Lewis, Nelsonville-York; Patrick Meddock, Lynchburg-Clay; Zach Ward, Portsmouth; Aodhan Queen, Minford; Elias Robson, Wheelersburg; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville; Flint Barger, Oak Hill; R.J. Taylor, North Adams; Wyatt Hoover, Meigs; Zac Cline, South Point; Dylan Cox, Belpre; Ethan Tracy, Eastern Brown; Grant Wheeler, Minford; Johnny Burton, Piketon; Roger Woodruff, Piketon.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kadin Mount, Crooksville; Kaleb Seals, Northwest; Orville Tackett, Northwest; Andres Vargas, Eastern Brown; Caden Sparks, Crooksville; Evan Wells, Belpre; Matthew Bayne, Belpre.

SPECIAL MENTION

Ryan Ashley, Ironton; Adam Marcum, Fairland; Brayden Friend, Rock Hill; Hayden Harper, Rock Hill; Brendan Dillon, South Point; Hunter McCallister, South Point; Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville; Chase Barber, River Valley; Alex Euton, River Valley; Case Dyer, Wheelersburg; D.J. Horton, Wheelersburg; Evan Whitt, Portsmouth West; Steven Sadler, Portsmouth West; Hayden Yerardi, Portsmouth; Christian Keys, Portsmouth; Jerrod Tackett, Piketon; Brody Fuller, Piketon; Isaac York, Alexander; John Hobbs, Alexander; Kazane Akimoto, Northwest.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay; Matthew Blanchard, Eastern; Brock Blanton, Paint Valley; Dax Estep, Paint Valley; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Jude Huffman, Waterford; Kyle Reaves, Manchester; Will Wickline, Southern; Braden Webb, Symmes Valley; Gavin Free, Huntington Ross; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern; Billy Jones, South Webster; Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph; Robert Martin, South Webster; Andrew Andronis, Lucasville Valley; Luken Roades, Whiteoak; Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay; Carter Nickel, Lucasville Valley; Devin Renfroe, Symmes Valley; Landon Barnett, Whiteoak; Trent Mettler, Paint Valley.

SECOND TEAM

Logan Bell, Manchester; Wyatt Collins, Leesburg Fairfield; Michael Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Breckon Williams, Lucasville Valley; D.J. Crocker, Huntington Ross; Emery Woods, Huntington Ross; Tabor Lackey, Trimble; Caden Brammer, Symmes Valley; Jacob Huffman, Waterford; Ryan Laudermilt, Southern; Braylon Leach, Huntington Ross; Conner Ridenour, Eastern; Ethan Rase, Sciotoville East; Ian Griffith, Whiteoak; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster; A.J. Littreal, Symmes Valley; Andrew Small, South Gallia; Blake Stuntebeck, St. Joseph; Braden Miller, Waterford; Cade Miller, Leesburg Fairfield; Jaden Jessee, Portsmouth Clay; Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Kyle Winston, Sciotoville East; Levi Best, Symmes Valley; Zane Porter, Peebles; Levi Niece, Symmes Valley.

HONORABLE MENTION

Arrow Drummer, Southern; Chase Morrow, Lucasville Valley; Cole Miller, Waterford; Jackson Poole, Manchester; Jacob Morgan, Leesburg Fairfield; Lance Stewart, Southern; Easton Wesley, Peebles.

SPECIAL MENTION

J.C. Damron, St. Joseph; Max Weber, St. Joseph; Colton Shriver, Waterford; Cameron Justice, Seciotoville East; Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East; Blayton Cox, Miller; Evan Woods, Portsmouth Clay; Aidan Andrew, South Webster; Devin Wiley, Lucasville Valley; Blake Wood, Lucasville Valley; Devlen Spradlin, Paint Valley; Jaxxin Mabe, South Gallia; Wyatt Cluxton, Peebles; Connor Myers, Peebles.

