Parkersburg rallies past Post 39, 14-13

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Everything was more than perfect for one inning.

Unfortunately, there were six more innings to get through.

Meigs Post 39 produced 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday night, but Parkersburg Post 15 rallied with eight runs in the final two frames and ultimately handed Meigs its first loss of the season with a thrilling 14-13 decision in an American Legion Baseball contest in Wood County.

Post 39 (4-1) found itself in a 6-0 hole through four complete, but the guests countered by sending the entire lineup to the plate twice apiece in the top half of the fifth. Eight hits, five walks and two hit batters later, Post 39 had turned a 6-run deficit into an overwhelming 13-6 cushion midway through five complete.

Post 15 trimmed that deficit down to 13-10 after a 4-run outburst in the home half of the sixth, then plated three more runs in the seventh to tie the game before Corey delivered a 1-out single that allowed Meranchek to come plateward with the game-clinching score.

Parkersburg scored five runs, all with two outs, in the bottom half of the third, as the guests sent 10 batters to the plate. Five hits, two walks and a fielder’s choice later, the hosts owned a 5-0 advantage.

Haskins doubled in Menarchek with two away in the fourth to increase the lead out to 6-0 after four complete.

Post 31, however, received four bases-loaded walks and scored a pair of runs on wild pitches to go along with an Ethan Stewart RBI single that gave Meigs its first lead of the night at 7-6 with one away in the fifth.

Wyatt Hoover followed with a double that plated both Hunter Wood and Colton Reynolds for a 9-6 contest, then Bailey Jones singled in Hoover for a 4-run cushion.

Coltin Parker singled home Jones for an 11-6 edge, then Stewart singled in Theron Eberts to double the lead out to 12-6. Parker completed the 13-run outburst by scoring on a wild pitch.

Post 15 answered with a McPeek RBI double, who came around one batter later on a 2-run homer off the bat of Menarchek. Corey also provided a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit down to 13-10.

Parkersburg loaded the bases with its first three at-bats in the seventh, then Menarchek received a 1-out walk that made it a 13-11 contest.

Menarchek eventually worked his way around to third after back-to-back RBI singles from Haskins and Corey tied the game at 13. Meranchek scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch just two tosses later.

Parkersburg outhit the guests by a 15-12 overall margin and neither squad committed an error in the contest. Meigs left six runners on base, while Post 15 stranded four on the bags.

A total of 11 pitchers were used between the two teams, with Parkersburg having none of its seven hurlers work more than two innings in the affair.

Wiggins worked an inning of scoreless relief and walked one for the winning decision. Matt Gilkey took the loss after surrendering four runs, five hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning of relief while fanning one.

Stewart and Hoover led Post 39 with three hits and also drove in two RBIs apiece, while Parker added two hits and a pair of RBIs as well. Hoover and Parker also scored twice each in the setback.

Corey and Baldwin paced Post 15 with three hits and also scored three times apiece. Corey also knocked in a team-high five RBIs.

Meigs returns to action Saturday when it travels to Lancaster to face Post 11 in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.