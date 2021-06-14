Additional scenes from the AA meet

Some additional scenes from the 2021 WVSSAC Class AA track and field championships held Thursday and Friday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Point Pleasant junior Elicia Wood, left, clears an obstacle in the 100m hurdles final final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant sophomore Ian Wood, left, clears an obstacle in the 300m hurdles event on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Skyla Hall makes an approach in the pole vault final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Cael McCutcheon starts his upward approach on an attempt in the pole vault final Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Katelynn Smith leaps through the air in the long jump final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Luke Derenberger leaps over the bar in the high jump final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Jonathan Griffin, left, and sophomore Gavin Jeffers make a baton exchange during the 4x200m relay final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.