Lady Knights 4th in AA meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A record-setting day … even if it didn’t go perfect.

The Point Pleasant girls came away with a program-best three event championships and seven podium finishes at the 2021 WVSSAC Class AA track and field meet held Thursday and Friday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Lady Knights had two individuals come away with the three state titles, including a pair from junior Addy Cottrill in both the shot put and discus finals. Classmate Elicia Wood also notched her first career state crown by winning the high jump final.

Overall, PPHS placed fourth in the Class AA girls meet with 50.5 points. Winfield won the double-A title with 159 points, while North Marion was second out of 23 scoring teams with 55 points.

Cottrill — who repeated as state champion in the shot put — joined only Aislyn Hayman (2017) in winning a pair of state championships at the same meet, with both accomplishing the feats in the shot put and discus events. Cottrill also surpassed both Hayman and Alea Hipes for the most individual state titles in a career for a Lady Knight in track and field.

Cottrill posted a winning heave of 133 feet, 9 inches in the discus and also recorded a victorious throw of 38 feet, one-quarter inch in the shot put.

After her record-setting day, Cottrill spoke about the feelings of everything that made the day what was … and what it could mean moving forward.

“I felt a lot of pressure coming in as a defending champion in one and as the top qualifier in both, but it has turned into a very exciting and overwhelming day. It’s still a really nice feeling to be a state champion,” Cottrill said. “We’ve never had a three-time state champion in a single girls event and hopefully I’ll be back to defend both of these next year. I have room to improve and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead, but I’m also going to enjoy this moment now. This is a very exciting day for me and my family.”

Wood — the lone 4-event qualifier for the Lady Knights this past week — had an assortment of highs and lows in her competitions, which ultimately led to a first, second and third place finish by meet’s end.

Wood started her day by winning the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. Wood placed third in the same event in 2019 as a freshman, which coincided with teammate Samantha Saunders claiming the high jump crown that spring.

Wood stumbled over the final obstacle in the 300m hurdles race and was disqualified for a hurdle violation, then missed out on the 100m hurdles state title by 0.14 seconds with a runner-up effort of 15.95 seconds.

Wood joined Skyla Hall, Kendall Connolly and Katelynn Smith in finishing third in the 4×102.5m shuttle hurdles relay with a mark of 1:10.55.

Wood acknowledged that it wasn’t her best day of competition … but it was a day that she was willing to enjoy nonetheless.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to be a state champion, especially since it was the one that I wanted the most coming into the meet. I’ve worked all season for this one and the high jump is my favorite event,” Wood said. “There were some things about the day that could have gone better, but I have another year and at the end of the day … I am a state champion. It’s been a good day.”

Kayla Butler ended placing third in the shot put final with a throw of 33 feet, 8.25 inches. Hall tied for sixth in the pole vault final with a height of 8 feet even.

Hall, Smith, Ella Hunt and Brooke Warner just missed the podium in the 4x100m relay with a seventh place time of 54.59 seconds.

Kianna Smith was ninth in the shot put (30-0.25) and 11th in the discus (84-3) finals, while Smith ended up 14th in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 4.75 inches.

Allie Germann of Winfield was the high-point scorer with a perfect 40 points after winning titles in the 100m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash and long jump.

Cottrill tied for third in the high-point category with 20 points, while Wood was fifth overall with 19.5 points individually.

Visit runwv.com for results of the Class AA track and field championships held Thursday and Friday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Point Pleasant junior Addy Cottrill releases a throw in the discus final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.15-PP-Cottrill.jpg Point Pleasant junior Addy Cottrill releases a throw in the discus final on Friday at the Class AA track and field championships held at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Cottrill wins shot put, discus crowns; Wood captures high jump title

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.