Additional scenes from the Class A championships

Wahama senior Joshua Frye (510) sprints toward the finish line during the Class A 400m finals event on Wednesday night at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama senior Owen Richardson competes in the Class A 4x800m run finals on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

WHS junior Michaela Hieronymus (251) anchors the 4x100m relay, during the Class A state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama junior Olivia Brooks takes off in the Class A 4x100m, during the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama sophomore Ryker Humphreys (512) clears a hurdle in the Class A 110m hurdles on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama’s William Johnson (right) passes a runner during the Class A 4x800m final on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd (515) leads a pair of runners in the Class A 1600m run at the state championships on Thursday at Laidley Field in Charleston, W.Va.