Class A meet moving forward

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County is two schools and two events into the 2021 Class A track and field meet … and it’s still looking for its first points after Wednesday’s opening round of action at Laidley Field.

Neither Hannan freshman Miranda Smith nor Wahama senior Joshua Frye ended up in the top-6 of their respective 400m dash finals, leaving both programs scoreless through two events of the girls and boys meets.

Frye was third in his heat with a time of 54.50 seconds, but ended up 10th out of 16 competitors in the final standings.

Nine boys teams have scored points already after two events, which also includes the completion of the 3200m event on Wednesday night.

Magnolia currently lead the Class A boys field with 20 points, while Doddridge County (14) sits in the runner-up spot with 14 points.

Smith was seventh in her heat with a time of 1:16.10 and finished 15th overall in the girls 400m final.

Williamstown leads the Class A girls field with 30 points after two events, while Saint Marys is currently second out of five scoring teams with 14 points.

Hannan’s state tournament is over, but Wahama will have a busy day on Thursday during the bulk of the Class A tournament as the White Falcons have nine boys competing in seven events, while the Lady Falcons have four girls in four events total.

Visit runwv.com for results of the Class A track and field championships being held Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

