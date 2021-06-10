All-OVC diamond teams released

Gallia Academy had nine players — five baseball and four softball — listed on the 2021 All-Ohio Valley Conference teams, as selected by the coaches in the eight-team league.

The Blue Devils — who finished tied for third in the league race, matching Rock Hill with a 10-4 mark — had a trio of first team selections, as well as two honorable mention picks.

Zane Loveday, Trent Johnson and Cole Hines were each named to the first team, with Loveday earning his second career all-league honor after being named honorable mention in 2019.

Colton Roe and Grant Bryan were named honorable mention for GAHS this season, both first-time all-league picks.

The Blue Angels — who finished fifth in the league standings at 7-7 — were represented on first team by Bailie Young and Taylor Mathie. Young was also a first team choice in 2019 and 2018.

Jenna Harrison and Maddi Meadows picked up their first all-league softball honors for GAHS, both landing on honorable mention.

Ironton claimed both Coach of the Year awards, with Travis Wiley leading the IHS baseball team to a league title at 12-2, and Jim Dyer leading the Lady Tigers to the league crown at 13-1.

2021 All-OVC Baseball Team

First Team

1. IRONTON (12-2): Cameron Deere#, Cole Freeman, Trevor Kleinman, Jon Wylie

2. FAIRLAND (11-3): Gavin Hunt*, Dacoda Chapman, Alex Roger#.

T3. GALLIA ACADEMY (10-4): Zane Loveday#, Trent Johnson, Cole Hines.

T3. ROCK HILL (10-4): Tyler Brammer, Hayden Harper, Nick Vankeuren.

5. PORTSMOUTH (6-8): Daewin Spence, Tyler Duncan.

6. CHESAPEAKE (3-11): Travis Grimm#, Thomas Sentz*.

7. COAL GROVE (2-12): Tate Matney#.

8. SOUTH POINT (1-13): Levi Lawson.

Coach of the Year: Travis Wiley (Ironton)

Honorable Mention

IRONTON: Kyle Howell#, Jake Sloan.

FAIRLAND: Tyler Sammons, Blake Trevathan.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Colton Roe, Grant Bryan.

ROCK HILL: Brayden Friend, Isaiah Kelly.

PORTSMOUTH: Drew Roe, Zach Ward.

CHESAPEAKE: Isaiah Walsh, Jacob Daniels.

COAL GROVE: Xander Keaton, Conner Harrison.

SOUTH POINT: Zac Cline, Hunter McCallister.

2021 All-OVC Softball Team

1. IRONTON (13-1): Keegan Moore*, Graycie Brammer, Bella Sorbilli, Kirsten Williams.

2. PORTSMOUTH (11-3): Madison Perry*, Faith Phillips, Olivia Dickerson.

3. COAL GROVE (10-4): Addi Dillow*, Rylee Harmon, Kayleigh Murphy#.

4. ROCK HILL (8-6): Mackenzie Hanshaw#, Kylee Howard*.

5. GALLIA ACADEMY (7-7): Taylor Mathie, Bailie Young*.

6 FAIRLAND (5-9): Emily Bowen*, Kaylee Salyer.

T7 SOUTH POINT (1-13): Kodee Langdon.

T7 CHESAPEAKE (1-13): Erika Bowman.

Coach of the Year: Jim Dyer, Ironton.

Honorable Mention

IRONTON: Kiandra Martin, Jada Rogers.

PORTSMOUTH: Emily Cheatham, Olivia Ramey#.

COAL GROVE: Jaidyn Griffith#, Katie Deeds.

ROCK HILL: Aleigha Matney, Abigail Morrison.

GALLIA ACADEMY: Jenna Harrison, Maddi Meadows.

FAIRLAND: Katie Pruitt, Brenna Reedy.

SOUTH POINT: Megan Epperly, Maddy Evans.

CHESAPEAKE: Riley Issacs, Sidney Fuller.

* — denotes 2019 All-OVC first team selection.

# — denotes 2019 All-OVC honorable mention selection.

