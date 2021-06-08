Wahama, Hannan to partake in Class A meet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It would otherwise be a baker’s dozen for Wahama, but Hannan wanted in on the fun after a dozen years of missing out.

Mason County will be well-represented at the Class A Track and Field Championships this week as both Wahama and Hannan have combined to send 14 athletes to Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

Wahama has nine boys competing in eight events and another four girls participating in four events over the 2-day stretch, while the Lady Cats have a single representative in one event this week at the single-A level.

HHS freshman Miranda Smith will actually start things off for Mason County on Wednesday as part of the 400-meter dash event. Smith — who is the first Wildcat to compete at state since Travis Bowman back in 2009 — owns the slowest regional qualifying time in the field of 16 at 1:15.99.

WHS senior Josh Frye also competes on Wednesday night in the boys 400m dash event. Frye — the Region IV runner-up with a mark of 55.68 seconds — comes in with the 14th fastest time from regional qualifying. The times posted in those Wednesday night races count toward the final standings in the event.

Wahama completely has the day to itself on Thursday, which includes both the boys and the girls best chances to score top-6 finishes headed into the meet.

Abbie Lieving enters the high jump final at 11 a.m. in a 3-way tie for third place with a qualifying height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Rowen Gerlach comes into the discus final at 11 a.m. with the fourth-best qualifying throw of 121 feet, 9 inches.

Lieving and Gerlach also compete at 1:30 p.m. in the long jump and shot put finals, respectively. Lieving comes in with the fifth-best distance of 15 feet, 10.75 inches. Gerlach enters the shot put with the sixth-best effort of 42 feet, 3 inches.

The remaining Wahama participants will have some work to do if they hope to have a shot at podium finishes as each athlete left comes in with qualifying marks in the bottom half of their events.

Josiah Lloyd (4:59.56) enters the boys 1600m final with the 11th fastest time, while Ryker Humphreys owns the 14th-best qualifying time of 19.37 seconds in the 110m hurdles.

The White Falcons also have three relay teams competing in the boys meet, with the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay team owning the best position of 11th with a mark of 1:11.70. The shuttle hurdles quartet consists of Humphreys, Lloyd, Rocky Kearns and Joshua Roque.

The 4x400m relay team of Lloyd, Humphreys, Frye and Jackson Young come in with the 14th fastest time of 4:02.06. The foursome of Kearns, Young, William Johnson and Owen Richardson are also 15th headed into the 4x800m relay final with a time of 10:00.41.

Lacey Neal will compete in the girls 100m dash and owns the 13th fastest time of 13.73 seconds. Neal, Lieving, Olivia Brooks and Michaela Hieronymous are also 14th overall headed into the 4x100m relay event.

The Lady Falcons have scored at least one-half of a point in each of the last two state meets held, while the White Falcons had a 7-year scoring streak come to an end at the 2019 tournament. Smith will become the first Lady Cat to compete at the state track meet since the turn of the millennium.

The Class A track and field championships begin just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night with the running of the 400m dash and 3200m run events, then the remainder of the tournament will be held on Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

