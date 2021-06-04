All-TVC baseball teams released

A total of 20 players and one coach from the Ohio Valley Publishing area received all-league honors on the 2021 Tri-Valley Conference baseball team, as selected by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking Divisions.

Meigs — TVC Ohio champion at 11-1 in the league — had four selections including Defensive Most Valuable Player Ethan Stewart, a sophomore pitcher and catcher. Also on the list for the Marauders are senior Alex Pierce and Wyatt Hoover, as well as junior Andrew Dodson. All-4 Marauders are first time all-league choices.

River Valley — third in the TVC Ohio at 7-5 — had five players selected, with Raiders skipper Bobby Jeffers also receiving Coach of the Year honors. Senior pitcher and infielder Chase Barber earned his second career all-league spot for the Silver and Black, and is joined by four first time choices, seniors Alex Euton, Isiah Harkins, Dalton Jones and Blaine Cline.

Offensive MVP in the TVC Ohio was Athens senior Peyton Gail, who was also on the 2019 all-league list. Joining Barber and Gail as repeat selections are Zach Bartoe and River Hayes of Vinton County, and Chase Ingalls of Wellston.

In the Hocking Division, Eastern and Southern tied for second at 8-4, picking up six and four spots respectively.

EHS senior Matthew Blanchard repeated as the league’s Defensive MVP, with senior Conner Ridenour and junior Brayden Smith also returning from the 2019 list. First-time all-league choices for the Eagles include seniors Preston Thorla, Bruce Hawley and Will Oldaker.

For the Tornadoes, junior Will Wickline is a repeat selection from the 2019 list. Meanwhile, seniors Arrow Drummer, Lance Stewart and Ryan Laudermilt earned their first all-league spot.

South Gallia — which finished 0-12 in the seven-team league — had one choice on the list, senior Andrew Small, a first time selection.

TVC Hocking champion Waterford (10-2) won two special awards, with Doug Huffman as Coach of the Year and Jude Huffman as Offensive MVP. Federal Hocking’s Wes Carpenter and Hunter Smith were the only other returnees from the 2019 list.

2021 All-TVC Ohio baseball team

1. MEIGS (11-1): Ethan Stewart (So) P-C, Andrew Dodson (Jr) 1B-P, Wyatt Hoover (Sr) LF, Alex Pierce (Sr) RF.

2. ATHENS (9-3): Peyton Gail* (Sr) CF-P, Derrick Welsh (Jr) OF, Will Matters (Jr) SS-P, Will Ginder (Sr) 3B-P, Cam Niese (Sr) P.

3. RIVER VALLEY (7-5): Chase Barber* (Sr) P-IF, Alex Euton (Sr) C, Isiah Harkins (Sr) 1B, Dalton Jones (Sr) 2B, Blaine Cline (Sr) LF-CF.

4. VINTON COUNTY (6-6): Zach Bartoe* (Sr) P-SS, River Hayes* (Jr) C-SS, Quentin Campbell (Sr) C, Zach Radabaugh (Sr) C-LF.

5. WELLSTON (5-7): Chase Ingalls* (Sr) SS, Jeremiah Frisby (Jr) C, Logan Martin (Fr) P-C-OF, Brock Eggers (Sr) P-3B.

6. ALEXANDER (3-9): Jace Ervin (Jr) SS, Cam Bayha (Sr) 3B-P, Jacob Phillips (Sr) CF-P.

7. NELSONVILLE-YORK (1-11): Christian Wiseman (Sr) C-P, Trey Lewis (Sr) SS-P.

* — Indicates repeat selection.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Peyton Gail, Athens.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Ethan Stewart, Meigs.

Coach of the Year:

Bobby Jeffers, River Valley.

2021 TVC Hocking Baseball team

1. WATERFORD (10-2): Jude Huffman (Sr) 1B-3B, Cole Miller (Sr) C-P, Dylan Taylor (Fr) RF-3B, Braden Miller (Sr) 2B-SS-P, Kolton Zimmer (Jr) CF-P, Jacob Huffman (Jr) SS-2B-P.

T2. EASTERN (8-4): Matthew Blanchard* (Sr.) P-SS, Conner Ridenour* (Sr) 3B-LF-P, Brayden Smith* (Jr) SS-P, Preston Thorla (Sr) CF-P, Bruce Hawley (Sr) RF, Will Oldaker (Sr) 1B-P.

T2. SOUTHERN (8-4): Will Wickline* (Jr) 2B-P-DH, Ryan Laudermilt (Sr) SS-P, Lance Stewart (Sr) RF-P, Arrow Drummer (Sr) 1B.

T4. BELPRE (6-6): Jacob Smeeks (Jr) SS-2B-P, Matthew Bayne (Sr) C, Evan Wells (Sr) 3B, Dylan Cox (Sr) P-OF.

T4. FEDERAL HOCKING (6-6): Hunter Smith* (Sr) OF-C, Wes Carpenter* (Sr) P-IF, Ethan McCune (Jr) OF-IF.

6. TRIMBLE (4-8): Austin Wisor (Jr) SS-P, Bryce Downs (Jr) SS-P, Tabor Lackey (Jr) C.

7. SOUTH GALLIA (0-12): Andrew Small (Sr) SS-P.

Offensive Most Valuable Player:

Jude Huffman, Waterford.

Defensive Most Valuable Player:

Matthew Blanchard*, Eastern.

Coach of the Year:

Doug Huffman, Waterford.

* — indicates repeat selection.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

