Lady Knights shock Winfield, 2-1

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The last time Point Pleasant faced Winfield in softball, the Lady Knights were no-hit at home and lost by an 8-0 count.

Now, after Wednesday night’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket semifinal meeting, the Lady Knights are 2-0 on the Lady Generals’ turf this spring — and one step closer to playing in the regional tournament.

PPHS broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth with two runs and eventually held on to claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over top seeded Winfield on a rainy evening in Putnam County.

The fourth seeded Lady Knights (16-10) outhit the hosts by a 7-3 overall margin and also committed only one of the four errors in the game.

The guests, however, stranded seven runners on base — including four in scoring position — through the first four innings, while WHS mustered only a single baserunner over that same span.

Then, in the top of the fifth, Tayah Fetty broke a scoreless tie by hammering a first-pitch offering over the left-centerfield wall to give the Lady Knights a 1-0 cushion.

Rylee Cochran followed with a 1-out single and advanced to second on a 2-out single by Emma Harbour, then Kaylee Byus reached on an error that allowed Cochran to score as PPHS extended its lead out to 2-0.

Point Pleasant — which also left the bases loaded in that pivotal fifth frame — managed only three baserunners the rest of the way. The guests stranded a dozen of the 18 runners left on the bags between the two squads.

Winfield (18-5) made its big push in the sixth as Lola Barber blasted a solo shot with one away, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1. WHS also mustered only three baserunners the rest of the way, including leaving the tying run stranded at second with one away in the seventh.

Krysten Stroud went the distance for the winning decision after striking out eight and walking three in seven innings of work.

Fetty and Harbour led the Lady Knights with two hits apiece, with Cochran, Byus and Hayley Keefer also adding a safety each.

Barber paced Winfield with two hits and Kenzie Hale also added a safety in the setback.

Point Pleasant will travel to third seeded Sissonville on Friday night to play in the winner’s bracket final at 6 p.m.

