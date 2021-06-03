Lady Falcons soar past Ravenswood, 9-4

HARTFORD, W.Va. —Now just one step away.
The top-seeded Wahama softball team secured its spot in Saturday’s Class A Region IV, Section 2 final, defeating Ravenswood 9-4 on Wednesday in Mason County.
The Lady Falcons (21-0) — who topped the Red Devilettes (14-15) by counts of 6-0 and 9-0 in two regular season meetings — never trailed on Wednesday, with four runs in the opening inning.
The scoring started with an RBI single from Amber Wolfe, and then Emma Gibbs scored on an error. A sac-fly from Victoria VanMatre and an RBI single from Emma Knapp gave the Red and White their 4-0 edge.
Wahama doubled its lead in the fourth inning, with a leadoff home run by Deborah Miller and a three-run blast by Wolfe.
Ravenswood ended the shut out bid in the following inning, with an RBI double from Hattie Kennedy, followed by an RBI single from Emily Curtis, and a two-out error.
WHS manufactured an insurance run, with Kloe Sigman scoring on a sac-fly from Gibbs.
A walk and an error brought one run home for Ravenswood in the top of the seventh, but the guests couldn’t complete the rally and fell 9-4.
Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Wahama, striking out eight.
Jamie Naylor took the pitching loss in 3.1 frames for the Red Devilettes, striking out three.
Leading WHS at the plate, Knapp was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Wolfe and Gibbs were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored, with a home run and four RBIs from Wolfe, and a double and one RBI from Gibbs. Miller’s lone hit was her home run, while Lieving, VanMatre and Bailee Bumgarner each singled once, with Lieving scoring twice, and VanMatre driving in a run.
Kennedy and Brooke Meadows both went 2-for-4 for Ravenswood, with Kennedy doubling once, scoring once and driving in a run. Curtis, Blake Thompson, Braylin Tabor and Libby Hall had a single apiece, with Curtis and Thompson each scoring once, and Curtis also earning an RBI.
© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.
Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.