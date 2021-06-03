Lady Falcons soar past Ravenswood, 9-4

HARTFORD, W.Va. —Now just one step away.

The top-seeded Wahama softball team secured its spot in Saturday’s Class A Region IV, Section 2 final, defeating Ravenswood 9-4 on Wednesday in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (21-0) — who topped the Red Devilettes (14-15) by counts of 6-0 and 9-0 in two regular season meetings — never trailed on Wednesday, with four runs in the opening inning.

The scoring started with an RBI single from Amber Wolfe, and then Emma Gibbs scored on an error. A sac-fly from Victoria VanMatre and an RBI single from Emma Knapp gave the Red and White their 4-0 edge.

Wahama doubled its lead in the fourth inning, with a leadoff home run by Deborah Miller and a three-run blast by Wolfe.

Ravenswood ended the shut out bid in the following inning, with an RBI double from Hattie Kennedy, followed by an RBI single from Emily Curtis, and a two-out error.

WHS manufactured an insurance run, with Kloe Sigman scoring on a sac-fly from Gibbs.

A walk and an error brought one run home for Ravenswood in the top of the seventh, but the guests couldn’t complete the rally and fell 9-4.

Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Wahama, striking out eight.

Jamie Naylor took the pitching loss in 3.1 frames for the Red Devilettes, striking out three.

Leading WHS at the plate, Knapp was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Wolfe and Gibbs were both 2-for-4 with two runs scored, with a home run and four RBIs from Wolfe, and a double and one RBI from Gibbs. Miller’s lone hit was her home run, while Lieving, VanMatre and Bailee Bumgarner each singled once, with Lieving scoring twice, and VanMatre driving in a run.

Kennedy and Brooke Meadows both went 2-for-4 for Ravenswood, with Kennedy doubling once, scoring once and driving in a run. Curtis, Blake Thompson, Braylin Tabor and Libby Hall had a single apiece, with Curtis and Thompson each scoring once, and Curtis also earning an RBI.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Deborah Miller blasts a solo home run, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 tournament victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.4-WAH-Miller.jpg Wahama senior Deborah Miller blasts a solo home run, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 tournament victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Emma Gibbs (7) flips to junior Lauren Noble for a force out at second base, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.4-wo-WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama senior Emma Gibbs (7) flips to junior Lauren Noble for a force out at second base, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Bailee Bumgarner (5) beats a throw to first base, during the Lady Falcons’ five-run victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.4-wo-WAH-Bumgarner.jpg Wahama’s Bailee Bumgarner (5) beats a throw to first base, during the Lady Falcons’ five-run victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Members of the Wahama softball team greet Amber Wolfe (6) at the plate following her three-run home run, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/06/web1_6.4-wo-WAH-Wolfe.jpg Members of the Wahama softball team greet Amber Wolfe (6) at the plate following her three-run home run, during the Lady Falcons’ 9-4 victory on Wednesday in Hartford, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.