Point doubles up Wildcats, 6-3

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Now it’s just playing the waiting game.

The Point Pleasant baseball team is the only unbeaten team remaining in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 tournament and will be hosting a championship contest early next week after claiming a 6-3 victory over fourth seeded Nitro on Wednesday night in the winner’s bracket final held in Mason County.

The second seeded Big Blacks (19-7) rallied back from a 2-run deficit in the bottom of the fourth as the hosts turned three walks and four hits into a 4-2 lead … then ultimately never looked back.

The visiting Wildcats (14-11) — who led 2-0 after the first frame — cut the margin down to a run in the top of the sixth as a pair of PPHS errors allowed Kyle Gill to both reach safely and eventually score for a 4-3 contest.

Hunter Lilly, however, delivered a 2-out double in the home half of the sixth that plated both Isaac Craddock and Wyatt Wilson while doubling the lead out to 6-3.

NHS started the seventh with a single, but followed with three consecutive flyouts to complete the final 3-run outcome.

Andrew Scarberry singled home Elijah Casto for a 1-0 contest, then Hagen Summers scored on a fielder’s choice as Nitro built a 2-0 advantage.

Joel Beattie tied the game at two with a single that plated both Lilly and Kyelar Morrow, then Tanner Mitchell singled home Beattie for a permanent lead of 3-2. Mitchell later came home on an Evan Roach single for a 4-2 edge after four complete.

Both teams produced seven hits apiece and Nitro accounted for four of the six errors in the contest.

Morrow went the distance for the winning decision after allowing two earned runs and a walk while striking out eight.

Morrow led the hosts with two hits, while Lilly, Beattie, Mitchell, Craddock and Roach added a safety each to the winning cause. PPHS left only six runners stranded on base.

Tyler Anderson paced Nitro with two hits, with Summers, Scarberry, Bryce Wolford and Noah Reed also adding a hit apiece.

The Big Blacks now await the remainder of the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 tournament to unfold, with Nitro, Poca and Sissonville now battling to be the consolation bracket champion.

That one remaining team will take on Point Pleasant on Monday night in the championship round at 6 p.m. PPHS needs a single win to clinch the Section 1 title, and whoever Point’s opponent ends up being will need a pair of wins to secure the championship.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

