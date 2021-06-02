Wahama wallops Red Devils, 18-1

MASON, W.Va. — Starting the postseason in style.

The top-seeded Wahama baseball team began the Class A Region IV, Section 2 with an 18-1 victory over visiting Calhoun County on Tuesday night at Claflin Stadium.

Wahama (9-11) was held scoreless in the opening frame, but more than made up for it with an eight-run second inning. A sac-fly by Chandler McClanahan began the scoring, and then Logan Roach doubled home two runs. Aaron Henry and Trey Ohlinger followed with RBI singles, and then Zachary Fields singled home two runs, making the margin 8-0.

Calhoun County (3-10) got on the board with Grant Sterns doubling home Ian Persinger in the top of the third inning.

However, Wahama plated four runs in the bottom of the inning, with RBIs from Roach, Henry, and Ethan Gray, as well as one run scoring on an error.

Wahama capped off the 18-1 triumph with a six-run fourth inning, starting with a three-run triple from Roach. Ethyn Barnitz singled home Roach, Michael VanMatre scored on an a sac-fly from Ohlinger, and then Gray scored on a pop-fly from Sawyer VanMatre.

Henry was the winning pitcher of record in two innings for WHS, striking out four. Fields pitched the next two innings and struck out three, while Bryce Zuspan pitched the finale and struck out two.

Ian Persinger took the pitching loss in 1.2 innings for CCHS.

Wahama’s offense was led by Roach, who went 4-for-4 with a triple, three doubles, three runs scored and six RBIs. Ohlinger was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Henry went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Gray was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

Zuspan singled once and scored three times, while Barnitz and Drew Fowler both singled once and scored twice, with an RBI by Barnitz. Fields and McClanahan both singled once and scored once, with two RBIs and one RBI respectively.

Sterns had an RBI double for the Red Devils, with Persinger singling once and scoring once.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

