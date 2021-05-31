4 locals headed to state

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Publishing area had four female athletes — two from Gallia Academy and as many from Eastern — qualify for the state tournament this weekend following the conclusion of the Division II and Division III regional meets held at Southeastern High School.

All four advancees will be first-time competitors at the state tournament, which includes a pair of seniors and a pair of sophomores — one of each from each of the programs moving on.

River Valley, Meigs and Southern joined GAHS and EHS in scoring points at their respective regional meets over the weekend. South Gallia — which did not have a regional qualifier — was the lone OVP area school to not register a point in the final standings.

Here is a brief look at the local results from each of the Day 2 competitions.

DIVISION III

The Lady Eagles ended up in a tie for 15th place with Pleasant in the Region 11 standings with 16 points. Southern also placed 31st out of 38 scoring teams with four points in the final D-3 standings.

Mount Gilead won the girls title with 82 points, while Crooksville was the runner-up with 54 points.

EHS senior Layna Catlett secured her first state berth by placing second in the discus with a throw of 113 feet, 3 inches.

Sophomore Erica Durst advanced to state in the 400m dash after placing second in the finals with a mark of 1:00.70. Durst also ended up 12th in the 800m run with a time of 2:30.81.

Crestview won the D-3 boys crown with 70 points, with Grandview Heights ending up second out of 43 scoring teams with 58 points. The Eagles joined Leesburg Fairfield and North Adams in a tie for 36th place with three points.

Brayden O’Brien accounted for those EHS points with a sixth place effort of 10:07.70 in the 3200m run. Steven Fitzgerald was also 12th in the shot put final with a heave of 43 feet, 8 inches.

The Division III state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Westerville North High School.

DIVISION II

The Blue Angels ended up 16th overall out of 39 scoring teams in the Region 7 girls standings with 17 points. River Valley shared 35th place with Chesapeake, Vinton County, Rock Hill and Buckeye Local with two points apiece.

Steubenville won the D-2 girls crown with 60 points, while Morgan was the overall runner-up with 48 points.

Senior Sarah Watts clinched her first-ever state appearance in outdoor track after finishing third in the 1600m run with a time of 5:13.46.

Sophomore Chanee Cremeens is also headed to state for a first time after placing second in the discus with a heave of 119 feet, 7 inches.

Callie Wilson completed the GAHS day by ending up sixth in the pole vault final with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches.

Lauren Twyman scored the lone Lady Raider points by placing seventh in the 1600m run with a time of 5:31.80. Twyman was also ninth in the 800m run with a mark of 2:30.90.

West Holmes won the D-2 boys meet with 56 points, while Lisbon Beaver was second out of 42 scoring teams with 51 points.

Gallia Academy joined Logan Elm and Sandy Valley in a tie for 27th place with seven points. Meigs, Fairfield Union and Hillsboro shared 36th place with four points each.

Riley Starnes just missed the cut for GAHS after finishing fifth in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 7.5 inches. Daunevyn Woodson also ended up placing sixth in the 100m dash finals with a time of 11.24 seconds.

The Division II state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Pickerington High School North.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from Day 2 of the D-2 and D-3 regional championships held Friday and Saturday at Southeastern High School.

Eastern senior Layna Catlett releases an attempt in the discus event during an April 13 meet at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_EHS-Catlett.jpg Eastern senior Layna Catlett releases an attempt in the discus event during an April 13 meet at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Callie Wilson plants her pole into the launching pit during an attempt in the pole vault finals on Saturday, May 22, at the Division II district meet held at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_GA-Wilson.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Callie Wilson plants her pole into the launching pit during an attempt in the pole vault finals on Saturday, May 22, at the Division II district meet held at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Lady Eagles, Blue Angels advance 2 athletes apiece out of regionals

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

