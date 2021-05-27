White Falcons whip Wirt County, 11-0

Completely consistent. Visiting Wahama scored in each of its six innings at the plate and had two pitchers combine to limit Wirt County to two hits on Wednesday night during an 11-0 victory in Little Kanawha Conference play. The White Falcons (8-11, 6-4 LKC) belted out eight hits and benefitted from six Tiger errors as the guests gradually piled on to their ever-growing advantage. An Ethan Gray 2-out double in the first gave WHS a permanent lead as Logan Roach scored, then Gray came around on an error for a 2-0 edge. Wahama added a run in the second and fourth frames, plus tacked on two scores in between and just after for an 8-0 advantage through five complete. WHS also added three runs in the sixth on a single, an error and two hit batters. Bryce Zuspan went four innings and allowed two hits while fanning six for the winning decision. Gray led the guests with two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Zuspan and Field chipped in one safety and two RBIs apiece. Murray and Winnell had the lone hits for WCHS.

Point Pleasant 12, Sissonville 2

Visiting Sissonville tried to make a game of it at the midway point, but Point Pleasant broke away from a 3-2 mid-third inning lead with nine unanswered runs Tuesday en route to a 12-2 mercy-rule victory. The Big Blacks (17-6) built a 2-0 lead in the first with a 2-RBI single from Hunter Bush, then Wyatt Wilson drove in a run in the second for a quick 3-run cushion. The Indians countered with a pair of scores on an error and sacrifice bunt in the top of the third for a 3-2 deficit, but the game was never closer from there. Riley Oliver capped a 3-run third with a 2-RBI single for a 6-2 contest, then PPHS capped a 4-run fourth as Joel Beattie hit a 2-run homer to left-center for a 10-2 cushion. A Hunter Lilly single in the fifth allowed both Evan Roach and Wilson to cross the plate while wrapping up the 10-run triumph. Point Pleasant outhit SHS by a 14-6 overall margin and also committed two of the five errors in the contest. Kyelar Morrow struck out five in the complete-game decision. Wilson and Beattie paced PPHS with three hits apiece. Perdue led Sissonville with two hits.

SOFTBALL

Winfield 8, Point Pleasant 0

Maci Boggess tossed a perfect game and Winfield used a pair of big innings to shut down Point Pleasant on Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup. The host Lady Knights (14-10) went 15 up and 15 down in their five innings at the plate, but only two of those outs were recorded via strikeout. The Lady Generals knocked out six hits and also benefitted from two PPHS errors in the triumph, which included a 5-run third and a 3-run top of the fifth. Hale paced WHS with two hits, while Gaylor and Brumfield knocked in a team-best two RBIs apiece.

