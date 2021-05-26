Point Pleasant wins home quad

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant track and field team won both the boys and girls team competitions, and claimed first in a total of ____ events in a quad meet at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights won 10 events and finished with a team score of 92, a full 18 ahead of runner-up Buffalo. Wahama claimed third with 26, while Hannan placed fourth with eight.

The PPHS girls won a pair of relays with the team of Skyla Hall, McKenna Young, Brooke Warner and Katelynn Smith setting a pace of 56.59 in the 4x100m, and the team of Hall, Smith, Warner and Elicia Wood posting a time of 1:10.59 in the 4×102.5 shuttle hurdles.

Wood was first in all-3 of her individual events, with a time of 13.52 in the 100m dash, a time of 16.00 in the 100m hurdles, and a height of 5-02 in the high jump.

Addy Cottrill claimed first in both throwing events, with a distance of 36-06 in the shot put, and 126-02 in the discus throw.

Hall was first in the pole vault at 8-00, Kady Hughes won the 800m run with a time of 2:37.33, while Kendall Connolly was champion of the 400m dash with a time of 1:10.04.

The Lady Falcons’ lone champion was Abbie Lieving, who leaped 15-11 in the long jump.

Hannan’s top finisher was Miranda Smith, who was third in both the 400m dash and 800m run, and was also part of the HHS 4x200m relay that took third.

PPHS won the boys team title with a score of 128, winning 14 events. Buffalo was second with 66, Wahama took third with 32, while the Wildcats were held scoreless.

Three Point Pleasant relay teams were first, with the 4x100m relay team of Gavin Jeffers, Jonathan Griffin, Trey Peck and Preston Taylor posting a time of 44.90, the 4x110m shuttle hurdle team of Cael McCutcheon, Ian Wood, Brayden Wise and Luke Derenberger recording a time of 1:03.64, and the 4x400m team of Hector Castillo, Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Austin Weikle and Brayden Randolph with a time of 4:00.06.

Taylor, Derenberger and Cody Schultz each won two individual events for the hosts. Taylor posted times of 11.57 in the 100m dash and 52.62 in the 400m dash, Derenberger cleared 5-08 in the high jump, and leaped 19-04.25 in the long jump, while Schultz had distances of 40-06 in the shot put, and 145-11 in the discus throw.

Griffin won the 200m dash with a time of 23.26, Ian Wood was first in the 300m hurdles at 47.78, Wise set the pace in the 110m hurdles at 16.89, Cooper Tatterson was fastest in the 1600m run at 5:03.09, while McCutcheon cleared 14-00 in the pole vault.

Wahama's Lacey Neal (left) and Point Pleasant's Elicia Wood (right) lead the way in the 100m dash, during a quad meet on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

