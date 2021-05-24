Moving on to regionals

Five of the six area schools have athletes moving on to the regional level after the completion of the Division II and Division III Southeast District Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Meigs High School and Nelsonville-York High School, respectively.

Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley all have competitors moving on to the Region 7 tournament on Thursday and Saturday at Southeastern High School, while Southern and Eastern have athletes partaking in the Region 11 tournament on Wednesday and Friday at Southeastern High School.

South Gallia — which did score in both the boys and girls district meets — was the only area school to not advance an athlete on to the regional level.

Here is a look at the district results from each tournament, with the top four placers in an event moving on to the regional round.

DIVISION II

The Sheridan girls and Warren boys came away with team titles on Saturday at the D-2 meet at Farmer’s Bank Stadium on the campus of Meigs High School.

The Lady Generals posted a winning mark of 126.5 points, while Fairfield Union was second out of 15 scoring teams with 122.5 points. Gallia Academy was fifth with 53 points, while River Valley (20) and Meigs (8) respectively placed ninth and 15th overall.

The Blue Angels captured two district titles on Saturday as Callie Wilson won the pole vault (11-0) event, while Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant and Alivia Lear took first in the 4x100m relay with a time of 52.63 seconds.

Sarah Watts was second in the 1600m run (5:12.81) and Chanee Cremeens was third in the discus (112-0). Cremeens had already qualified for regionals in the shot put and Watts was part of the qualifying 4x800m relay team.

Watts, Kennedy Smith, Courtney Corvin and Brooke Hamilton just missed moving on to the regional round in the 4x400m relay after finishing fifth with a mark of 4:27.53.

Lauren Twyman is the lone Lady Raider moving on to regional competition after placing third in both the 800m run (2:25.38) and the 1600m run (5:26.49).

The Lady Marauders had their season end as Maggie Musser was the highest district placer after coming in fifth in the 300m hurdles (51.09).

The Warriors posted a winning score of 118 points in the boys meet, with Fairfield Union placing second out of 16 scoring teams with 104 points. Gallia Academy was sixth with 54 points, while Meigs joined Wellston and South Point in a 10th place tie with 16 points. River Valley was 14th overall with 13.5 points.

Riley Starnes and Daunevyn Woodson each added a second district title to their names this weekend as Starnes won the shot put (47-9.5) and Woodson claimed the 100m dash (11.11) crown. Starnes won the discus and Woodson claimed the long jump earlier in the week.

Woodson, Coen Duncan, Adam Stout and Tristin Crisenbery finished second in the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.34 seconds. Crisenbery was also third in the 300m hurdles with a mark of 43.71 seconds.

Meigs just missed out on regional advancement in a pair of events as Conlee Burnem was fifth in the 100m dash (12.01), while the quartet of Burnem, Dillon Howard, Logan Eskew and Brennan Gheen was fifth in the 4x100m relay (46.90).

Matthew Barr had already qualified for regionals in the pole vault earlier in the week for MHS.

The Raiders are sending their 4x800m relay team to regionals, but the best results from Saturday ended up being sixth place finishes from Cody Wooten in the 800m run (2:08.02) and the 4x400m relay squad (3:49.01).

DIVISION III

The Crooksville girls and Adena boys came away with team titles on Saturday at the D-3 meet at Nelsonville-York High School.

The Lady Ceramics posted a winning mark of 87 points, with Adena (68) placing second out of 16 scoring teams with 68 points. Eastern was third with 67 points, while Southern (22) and South Gallia (3) respectively finished 12th and 16th overall.

The Lady Eagles had six regional qualifiers, including a district title for Erica Durst in the 400m dash (1:04.29). Durst was also second in the 800m run (2:21.69).

Alisa Ord qualified for regionals in two events after placing third in the 100m hurdles (17.91) and fourth in the 300m hurdles (54.12). Layna Catlett was also second in the discus with a throw of 115 feet, 1 inch.

The quartet of Durst, Ord, Brielle Newland and Sydney Sanders placed third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:55.56.

Kayla Evans captured a second district title for the Lady Tornadoes in the 300m hurdles (49.73). Evans already captured the high jump crown earlier in the week.

The lone Lady Rebel to come away with points was Ryleigh Halley after finishing sixth in the discus with a throw of 94 feet, 7 inches.

The Warriors won the boys meet with a tally of 125 points, with Paint Valley coming in second out of 14 scoring teams with 90 points. Eastern was 10th with 19 points, while South Gallia and Federal Hocking shared 12th place with eight points. Southern did not score in the boys meet.

Steven Fitzgerald advanced to regionals with a third place finish in the shot put (46-1.75), while Brayden O”Brien was third in the 3200m run with a time of 10:19.16 for EHS. Bryce Newland just missed the regional cut after finishing fifth in the 800m run (2:13.78).

Garrett Frazee had the top finish for the Rebels after placing sixth in both the 1600m run (4:54.31) and the 3200m run (10:45.01).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the D-2 and D-3 championships held last week at Meigs High School and Nelsonville-York High School.

Southern junior Kayla Evans, left, clears the final obstacle during the 300m hurdles final on Saturday at the D-3 District Track and Field Championships held at Nelsonville-York High School in Nelsonville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_SHS-Evans.jpg Southern junior Kayla Evans, left, clears the final obstacle during the 300m hurdles final on Saturday at the D-3 District Track and Field Championships held at Nelsonville-York High School in Nelsonville, Ohio. Courtesy Kevin Wiseman|Athens Messenger Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes releases a throw in the discus final at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championships held May 15 at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_GA-Starnes.jpg Gallia Academy senior Riley Starnes releases a throw in the discus final at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championships held May 15 at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

