OVP sports schedule

Monday, May 24
Baseball
Charleston Catholic at Wahama, 6 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Softball
Wahama at Point Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Baseball
Parkersburg Catholic at Wahama, 5 p.m.
Hannan at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Sissonville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Softball
Elk Valley at Hannan, 5:30
Wayne at Point Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Wahama at Wirt County, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Baseball
Wahama at Wirt County, 4:30
Softball
Winfield at Point Pleasant, 5:30
Wahama at Lincoln County, 5:30
Track and Field
OHSAA Region 11 at Southeastern, 4 p.m.