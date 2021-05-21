Posted on by

OVP sports schedule


Monday, May 24

Baseball

Charleston Catholic at Wahama, 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Softball

Wahama at Point Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Baseball

Parkersburg Catholic at Wahama, 5 p.m.

Hannan at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Sissonville at Point Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Softball

Elk Valley at Hannan, 5:30

Wayne at Point Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Wahama at Wirt County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Baseball

Wahama at Wirt County, 4:30

Softball

Winfield at Point Pleasant, 5:30

Wahama at Lincoln County, 5:30

Track and Field

OHSAA Region 11 at Southeastern, 4 p.m.