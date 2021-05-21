Black Knights win Charleston Relays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was all about Point Pleasant and Winfield.

The Black Knights edged out WHS by five points for the boys title, while the Lady Generals cruised past runner-up PPHS and the rest of the girls field on Thursday night at the Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays held at the University of Charleston Stadium.

The Point Pleasant boys captured four individual titles and 13 top-3 finishes overall en route to a winning mark of 111 points. The Generals ended up second with 106 points in the 12-team scoring field.

The quartet of Preston Taylor, Jonathan Griffin, Gavin Jeffers and Trey Peck posted winning times in both the 4x100m relay (44.99) and 4x200m relay (1:36.38) events.

The 4x400m relay (3:47.75) and 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay (1:03.75) squads both finished second, while the 4x800m relay team ended up third with a mark of 9:15.86.

Cody Schultz won the discus event with a throw of 142 feet, 2 inches, while Cael McCutcheon claimed the pole vault crown with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches. McCutcheon was also second in the long jump (19-0.75).

Taylor ended up second in both the 100m (11.44) and 200m (23.53) dashes, while Griffin was the 400m dash runner-up with a time of 51.62 seconds.

Luke Derenberger was the high jump runner-up with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches. Brayden Wise was also third in the 110m hurdles with a mark of 17.28 seconds.

The Winfield girls posted a winning mark of 209 points, with Point Pleasant coming in next out of 14 scoring teams with 91 points.

The Lady Knights came away with four individual event crowns and nine top-3 efforts overall, none of which came in relays.

Addy Cottrill won both the shot put (39-5) and discus (116-0) events, while Elicia Wood claimed titles in both the 300m hurdles (49.71) and high jump (4-10) events. Wood was also second in both the 200m dash (28.85) and the 110m hurdles (16.19) competitions.

Kianna Smith placed second in the discus with a throw of 94 feet, 3 inches. Kayla Butler was third in the shot put (33-10), while Kady Hughes ended up third in the 800m run (2:39.30).

Allie Germann of Winfield was the high-point scorer in the girls meet with 40 points. Jacorian Green of Bluefield was the high-point scorer in the boys competition with 24 points.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2021 Tudor’s Biscuit World Charleston Relays held Thursday at the University of Charleston Stadium.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

