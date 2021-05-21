Bush, Gray named to all-state squads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County came away with a total of two selections following the release of the 2021 all-state boys basketball teams voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush — the school’s all-time leading scorer — was a second team choice on the Class AAA squad, while Wahama sophomore Ethan Gray was named to the honorable mention team in Class A.

It was third selection for Bush on the all-state squad after being named honorable mention in Class AA the previous two seasons. Gray is a first-time selection at the all-state level in hoops, while Hannan did not have player chosen in Class A.

Austin Ball of Man was named the first team captain in single-A, while Bailey Thompson of Pendleton County was the second team captain.

Bryson Lucas of Robert C. Byrd was the triple-A first team captain and Todd Duncan of Shady Spring was the second team captain.

The 2021 Class A and Class AAA Boys All-State Basketball Teams as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Class AAA

FIRST TEAM

Braden Chapman, Shady Spring; Cole Chapman, Shady Spring; Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Lucas (captain), Robert C. Byrd; J.C. Maxwell, Wheeling Central; Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central; Jaidyn West, Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant; Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior; Todd Duncan (captain), Shady Spring; Jarron Glick, Logan; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Gavin Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd; Ryan Maier, Grafton; Kolton Painter, Nitro.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ethan Blackburn, Westside; Dylan Blake, PikeView; John Blankenship, Lincoln County; Zack Bolen, Independence; Reece Carden, Scott; Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion; Anthony Cross, Weir; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Joel Hawkins, Philip-Barbour; Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring; Gavin Jackson, Trinity Christian; Jordan James, Liberrty-Harrison; Luke Johnson, Ripley; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Michael McKinney, Independence; Tariq Miller, North Marion; Rylee Nicholas, Nicholas County; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen; Mitchell Price, Elkins; Daniel Reed, Westside; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Zack Snyder, Lincoln; Kobey Taylor-Williams, PikeView; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Joseph Udoh, Nitro;Cavin White, Scott; Garrett Williamson, Logan.

Class A

FIRST TEAM

Eli Allen, James Monroe; Austin Ball (captain), Man; Trevor Beresford, Cameron; Rye Gadd, Webster County; Caleb May, Tug Valley; Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West; Shad Sauvage, James Monroe; Caleb Strode, Tyler Consolidated.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Alt, Pendleton County; Caleb Blevins, Man; Ty Cain, Paden City; Mojo Chisler, Clay-Battelle; Jesse Muncy, Tolsia; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Kaden Smallwood, Greater Beckley; Bailey Thompson (captain), Pendleton County.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kenneth Adams, Union; Peyton Adams, Man; Matt Amaismeier, Madonna; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Chase Boggs, Greenbrier West; Evan Bone, Madonna; Shaun Booth, Van; Justin Bowman, Tyler Consolidated; Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Cole Burkett, Cameron; Josh Burks, James Monroe; Zack Colebank, Tucker County; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Ryan Cozart, Man; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County; Kaden Cutlip, Webster County; Daniel Dobbs, River View; Cooper Donahue, Richwood; Christian Dove, East Hardy; Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Ethan Gray, Wahama; Logan Hatfield, Meadow Bridge; Bobby Hustutler, Hundred; Tyler Johnson, Tolsia; Clayson Knotts, Harman; Judd Lankford, James Monroe; Josh Lipscomb, Gilmer County; Jordan McInnis, Greater Beckley Christian; Gavin Moore, Clay Battelle; Joel Moore, Paden City; Brandon Oscar, Greenbrier West; Dalton Rollo, Sherman; Tommy Shannon, Valley Wetzel; Jackson Tackett, Man; Noah White, Montcalm; Carter Williams, Webster County.

