Meigs, RV headed to sectional finals

The Meigs baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit for the team’s first postseason victory since 2018, with the 13th-seeded Marauders defeating 20th-seeded guest Belpre 6-4 on Wednesday in Rocksprings. The Marauders (14-8) — who try for their first sectional title since 2016 on Saturday at fourth-seeded Westfall — were up 1-0 after back-to-back two-out doubles from Andrew Dodson and Ethan Stewart in the opening inning. The Golden Eagles (10-14) tied the game at one in the top of the third inning, and then took a 4-1 lead with a two-out rally in the fourth. Meigs pulled even with the guests in the fifth inning, with four straight two-out hits by Wyatt Hoover, Caleb Burnem, Hunter Wood and Theron Ebberts. In the following inning, Stewart singled home Lucas Finlaw for the go-ahead run, and eventually scored an insurance run. Belpre had one hit in the seventh, but left the potential tying run at the plate. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs , striking out seven. Jacob Smeeks took the loss in 1.1 innings of relief for Belpre, striking out two. Wood, Dodson, Stewart and Hoover had two hits each to lead the MHS offense, with Finlaw scoring a team-best two runs. Dylan Cox and Matt Bayne had two hits each for Belpre, with Bayne also scoring twice.

River Valley 2, Lynchburg-Clay 1

Joel Horner broke a 1-all tie in the bottom of the sixth with a 1-out RBI double, allowing 12th seeded River Valley to claim a 2-1 victory over visiting Lynchburg-Clay on Wednesday night in a Division III sectional semifinal contest. The Raiders never trailed after building a 1-0 lead in the second after a Blaine Cline single knocked in Mason Rhodes, but the 21 seeded Panthers countered in the fifth as a successful double steal allowed Smith to score from a third for a 1-all contest. Horner’s double allowed Isiah Harkins to come home with the eventual game-winner, setting up a sectional final date with fifth seeded Fairland at noon Saturday in Proctorville. Chase Barber allowed a run and two hits over 5.1 innings while striking out 12 in the no-decision, while Caleb Owens worked 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Owens allowed two hits and a walk while fanning two. Barber, Harkins, Horner, Rhodes, Cline, Alex Euton and Braden McGuire had a hit each for RVHS. Angles paced LCHS with two safeties in the setback.

Point Pleasant 7, Parkersburg South 6

Joel Beattie hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the first and went six innings for a wire-to-wire winning decision on Wednesday night as Point Pleasant claimed a 7-6 win over visiting Parkersburg South in a non-conference matchup. The Big Blacks (15-5) used that early 3-run cushion to their advantage as the Patriots rallied with two runs in the top of the third, but the hosts got a 2-RBI single from Hunter Bush as part of a 3-run end of the third en route to a 6-2 advantage. PPHS added a Kyelar Morrow RBI single in the fourth for a 7-2 cushion, but PSHS answered with a run in the fifth and plated three more scores in the top of the seventh before Morrow came on in relief to record the final three outs of regulation. The Patriots outhit the hosts by a 12-6 overall margin and both teams committed one error apiece in the contest. Morrow and Beattie led Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, with Beattie adding a team-high three RBIs. Morrow and Caleb Hatfield also scored twice each in the triumph. Corley and Reeves paced South with three hits apiece.

Waverly 1, Gallia Academy 0

A pair of pitching gems, but one had a bit more luster by night’s end. Waverly senior Derek Eblin struck out 13 while tossing a perfect game, plus drove in the only run of the night in the first inning while guiding the host Tigers to a 1-0 victory over 13th seeded Gallia Academy in a Division II sectional semifinal Tuesday in Pike County. The Blue Devils (13-12) went 21 up and 21 down over the course of seven frames, and only two of the eight non-fanning putouts were recorded by a WHS outfielder. The fourth seeded Tigers, on the other hand, got a pair of singles and a walk three batters into the bottom of the first, then Eblin grounded to short for a force out at second — but Jordan scored in the process for a 1-0 Waverly lead. The hosts had both hits and runners in scoring position during the second, third, fourth and sixth frames, but GAHS dodged each of those bullets to remain within striking distance. Zane Loveday took the tough-luck loss after allowing one run, six hits and four walks over seven frames while fanning six. Jordan, Barnett, Eblin, Flanders, Hurd and Mossburger each had a hit for Waverly.

Meigs’ Lucas Finlaw (24) slides in home behind Belpre’s Matt Bayne (17) for the go-ahead run in the Marauders’ 6-4 victory in the Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.21-MHS-Finlaw.jpg Meigs’ Lucas Finlaw (24) slides in home behind Belpre’s Matt Bayne (17) for the go-ahead run in the Marauders’ 6-4 victory in the Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports