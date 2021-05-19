Lady Knights top Winfield, 3-1

Krysten Stroud threw six scoreless innings before Winfield finally got on the board, and a 2-out, 3-run homer from Hayley Keefer in the top of the fifth made that pitching gem stick Tuesday night as visiting Point Pleasant picked up its 10th win of the season with a 3-1 decision. The Lady Knights (10-7) were outhit by a 9-4 overall margin and the Lady Generals committed the only error of the game, but the hosts also stranded runners in scoring position in four of those first six frames. After leaving runners on the corners with one away in the first, PPHS broke through in the fifth as Julia Parsons and Kaylee Byus were at first and second with two away. Keefer hammered the first pitch over the left-center field wall while establishing a 3-0 advantage. Medley hit a solo shot for WHS in the bottom of the seventh to wrap up the 2-run outcome. Stroud fanned four and walked two in the complete-game decision. Keefer, Byus, Tayah Fetty and Emma Harbour had a hit each for the guests. Medley, Barber, Moulder and Brumfield paced Winfield with two hits apiece.

Wahama 5, Ritchie County 0

There was nothing unlucky about No. 13 for the Lady Falcons, as they defeated non-league host Ritchie County 5-0 on Tuesday. Wahama (13-0) — which also defeated RCHS (12-4) by a 5-0 county on May 7 — was held off the board for the first five innings on Tuesday, making it into scoring position for the first time in the top of the fifth. WHS broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double by Lauren Noble in the sixth inning, and then Noble was driven home by Morgan Christian for a 2-0 lead. In the top of the seventh, Emma Gibbs hit a two-run single, and later was driven in by Noble to capping off the Lady Falcons’ 5-0 win. Mikie Lieving earned the pitching victory in a complete game, striking out six. Chloe Elliott took the pitching loss with 11 strikeouts in a complete game for the hosts. Leading the Wahama offense, Gibbs was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Noble went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Five different Lady Rebels claimed a single apiece in the setback.

