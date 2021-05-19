District meets moving forward

Day 1 is in the books, and both Gallia Academy and Southern have already claimed district titles at the 2021 Division II and Division III Southeast District track and field championships being held separately this week at Meigs High School and Nelsonville-High School, respectively.

Gallia Academy had three individuals and one relay team already advance to regionals after Tuesday’s opening round of finals at MHS, which included a pair of event champions on the boys side.

Senior Riley Starnes won the discus event with a throw of 153 feet, 10 inches. Junior Daunevyn Woodson also claimed the long jump title with a leap of 20 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Blue Devils are currently second in the boys field after four events with 20 points, trailing only Fairfield Union (28). River Valley is currently eighth with 7.5 points and Meigs is 12th overall with five points.

The Raider quartet of Cody Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz advanced to regionals in the 4x800m relay with a fourth place time of 8:53.36. Andrew Huck also scored points and tied for sixth place in the pole vault (11-0) final.

Marauder sophomore Matthew Barr advanced to regionals by placing fourth in the pole vault with a cleared height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

Neither Meigs nor River Valley have yet to score points in the D-2 girls competition after three events, but the Blue Angels are currently third with 13 points — trailing only Warren (32) and Fairfield Union (27).

Chanee Cremeens qualified for regionals after placing second in the shot put with a heave of 34 feet, 2.75 inches. The quartet of Sarah Watts, Brooke Hamilton, Courtney Corvin and Elizabeth Hout also advanced to regionals with a fourth place effort of 10:29.49.

The remaining Division II finals will be held Saturday at Meigs High School starting at 4 p.m.

Southern junior Kayla Evans captured the high jump title in the Division III girls event on Monday, posting a winning height of 5 feet, 2 inches.

That win accounts for all 10 of the Lady Tornado points through three events, which currently has SHS sitting fifth overall. Adena leads after Day 1 with 25 points and Crooksville is second with 21 points, while Eastern is eighth with seven points. South Gallia has yet to score a top-8 finish at the girls meet.

Layna Catlett just missed the regional cut in the shot put event after placing fifth with a distance of 33 feet, 4 inches. Karey Schreckengost, Abby Guthrie, Emma Doczi and Jonna Epple ended up sixth in the 4x800m relay with a time of 12:06.36.

Eastern, Southern and South Gallia are all scoreless through four events in the D-3 boys meet. Southeastern leads the field after Day 1 with 31 points, while Paint Valley is close behind in the runner-up spot with 27 points.

The remaining Division III finals will be held Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School starting at 9:30 a.m.

Visit baumspage.com for updated results for the D-2 and D-3 championships being held this week at Meigs and Nelsonville-York.

Gallia Academy junior Daunevyn Woodson leaps through the air during an attempt in the long jump event held at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships on Saturday, May 15, at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_GA-Woodson.jpg Gallia Academy junior Daunevyn Woodson leaps through the air during an attempt in the long jump event held at the Ohio Valley Conference Championships on Saturday, May 15, at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Finals to be held Saturday at MHS, NYHS

By Bryan Walters

