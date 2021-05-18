Lady Falcons outlast Ripley, 4-3

The Wahama softball team faced its first deficit of the season, but forced extra innings, and defeated non-conference guest Ripley 4-3 on an Emma Gibbs walk-off single in the eighth inning. The Lady Falcons (12-0) — who had given up just three runs through their first 11 games combined — led 2-0 on a two-out home run from Lauren Noble in the opening inning. Ripley (14-3) manufactured its first run after a hit batter and an error in the top of the third, and then the Lady Vikings tied it at two with a Kristabell Carte RBI double in the top of the fifth. RHS took a 3-2 lead after an error in the top of the sixth, but WHS tied it at three with a Bailee Bumgarner RBI single in the home sixth. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Wahama loaded the bases with a pair of walks around another single by Bumgarner. With the bases loaded, Gibbs singled to center, bringing Bailey Moore home to score the game-winning run. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight. Chloe Shinn took the pitching loss for Ripley, striking out six in a complete game. Bumgarner led the Red and White, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Noble went 2-for-3 with a home run, and two RBIs, while Lieving singled twice and scored once. Cassidy Cummings led the guests, going 2-for-3.

Parkersburg South 11, Point Pleasant 10

A whole lot of action to come up one run short. The Lady Knights led twice and rallied back from multi-run deficits on two different occasions, but host Parkersburg South scored four times in the bottom of the seventh and claimed an 11-10 victory Monday night in Wood County. Point Pleasant (9-7) received a career night from junior Tayah Fetty, who went 5-for-5 while hitting two homers, knocking in seven RBIs and also scoring four runs in the setback. Her 2-run homer in the sixth tied the game at 7-all, then another 2-run homer in the seventh completed a 3-run outburst and gave PPHS a 10-7 edge headed into the final half-inning. Lamp singled home Trimble with one away in the seventh, then Snyder belted a 3-run homer with two away to complete the walk-off come-from-behind outcome. Point Pleasant outhit PSHS by a 12-7 margin, with the hosts also committing the only error of the game. South led 5-2 after an inning and 5-3 through three, then built a 7-5 advantage after four complete. Hayley Keefer and Kylie Price joined Fetty with multi-hit efforts after each churned out two safeties, with Keefer also scoring three times. Rylee Cochran drove in two RBIs as well. Lamp paced Parkersburg South with two hits and added two RBIs and two runs scored. Snyder had three RBIs, while Trimble scored a team-high three times.

Wahama junior A'leisia Barnitz catches a fly ball in deep left field, during the Lady Falcons' May 12 victory over Point Pleasant in Hartford, W.Va.