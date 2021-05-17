Lady Eagles beat ZT, win sectional

The 15th-seeded Eastern softball team claimed picked up the program’s 24th sectional title with a 5-1 victory over 10th-seeded host Zane Trace on Friday in Ross County. The Lady Eagles (14-5) — headed to districts for the 11th time in 12 chances — never trailed in the contest, taking a 2-0 lead on back-to-back RBIs from Ella Carleton and Faith Smeeks in the opening innings. EHS was ahead 3-0 after a Kennadi Rockhold RBI single in the fourth, but Zane Trace got a run back on an error in the bottom of the inning. Eastern scored its final two runs on RBIs from Kelsey Roberts and Sydney Reynolds in the top of the fifth. The Lady Pioneers put a runner on third in the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn’t score again and fell 5-1. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Eastern, striking out 10. Morgan Webb took the pitching loss in four innings for the hosts, striking out one. Reynolds led the Lady Eagle offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Smeeks, Kennadi Rockhold, Tessa Rockhold and Megan Maxon added a single apiece, with Tessa Rockhold scoring a game-best two runs. Lexi Scott led ZTHS, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of the EHS infield meet in the pitcher’s circle, during the Lady Eagles’ April 2 bout against River Valley in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-EHS-Infield.jpg Members of the EHS infield meet in the pitcher’s circle, during the Lady Eagles’ April 2 bout against River Valley in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.