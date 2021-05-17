Blue Angels 2nd at OVC meet

PERDO, Ohio — The Gallia Academy girls were second and the Blue Devils were fourth overall in the boys meet, but Coal Grove ultimately came away with both team championships on Saturday at the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championships held at Rock Hill High School.

GAHS claimed eight event championships and 14 top-3 efforts between both the boys and the girls, but the Blue Angels did come away with more event titles (5) and top-3 finishes (8) overall — which also included a trio of new OVC records.

Sarah Watts set a pair of new marks in the OVC with her wins in both the 1600m run (5:24.50) and the 800m run (2:22.17). Callie Wilson also set the new bar in the pole vault with a winning height of 10 feet, 7 inches.

Watts was joined by Courtney Corvin, Kennedy Smith and Brooke Hamilton in winning the 4x800m relay with a time of 10:42.88. Chanee Cremeens claimed the final individual title for the Blue Angels in the shot put (33-5).

Wilson, Gabby McConnell, Makayla Bryant and Alivia Lear were the 4x100m relay runners-up with a time of 54.38 seconds. Watts, Corvin, Smith and Hamilton also finished second in the 4x400m relay with a mark of 4:33.26.

Carolina Sola completed the top-3 efforts for the GAHS girls after ending up third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.

The Lady Hornets won the girls title with 178 points, finishing well ahead of the rest of the 8-team field. The Blue Angels were second with 99 points, while Rock Hill ended up third with 94 points.

On the boys side of things, Coal Grove claimed the boys crown with 160.5 points. Rock Hill was second out of eight teams with 142 points, while Portsmouth (98) and Gallia Academy (79) completed the top half of the standings.

The Blue Devils had three firsts, two runner-up efforts and a single third place finish on the day, with Riley Starnes helping lead the way with a victory in the discus (156-10) and a second place ending in the shot put (49-11).

Daunevyn Woodson captured the 100m dash (11.23) title and was second in the long jump (20-4.25), while Tristin Crisenbery was first in the 300m hurdles (43.11) and third in the long jump (19-1.25).

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2021 OVC Championships held Saturday at Rock Hill High School.

Wahama at Laidley Field Meet

The Wahama girls finished fifth and the White Falcons were seventh in the boys meet, but Winfield managed to get the best of both 10-team fields on Friday at the 2021 Laidley Field High School Meet #3 held on the campus of the University of Charleston.

The Lady Generals cruised to a commanding 147-point victory in the girls competition after posting a winning mark of 231 points. Charleston Catholic was second with 84 points, while the Lady Falcons ended up in the middle of the pack with 25 points.

Lacey Neal had the top finish for the WHS girls after placing second in the 100m dash (13.60). Abbie Lieving was also third in both the high jump (4-8) and the long jump (15-1.75) events.

The Generals nearly doubled up the entire competition in the girls meet after scoring 176 points. Riverside took second with 90 points, while the White Falcons ended the day with 34 points.

Rowen Gerlach was the shot put runner-up with a throw of 40 feet, 7 inches. Gerlach, Josh Frye, Jeremy Young and Josh Roque also placed third in the 4x100m relay with a time of 52.23 seconds.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2021 Laidley Field High School Meet #3 held Friday at Laidley Field.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Tristin Crisenbery clears an obstacle in the 300m hurdles event held Saturday during the OVC Championships at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-GA-Crisenbery.jpg Gallia Academy senior Tristin Crisenbery clears an obstacle in the 300m hurdles event held Saturday during the OVC Championships at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens releases a throw in the shot put event held Saturday during the OVC Championships at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.18-GA-Cremeens.jpg Gallia Academy sophomore Chanee Cremeens releases a throw in the shot put event held Saturday during the OVC Championships at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts jets ahead of the field during the first lap of the 800m run Saturday at the 2021 OVC Championships held at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_GA-Watts.jpg Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts jets ahead of the field during the first lap of the 800m run Saturday at the 2021 OVC Championships held at Rock Hill High School in Pedro, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Watts, Wilson combine for 3 new league marks; Blue Devils 4th overall

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.