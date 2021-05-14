Raiders roll past Fed Hock, 5-0

A fitting farewell. River Valley senior Chase Barber struck out 12 and allowed one walk while no-hitting visiting Federal Hocking on Thursday during a 5-0 non-conference victory on Senior Night. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first and had stranded five on the bags through three complete, but the hosts finally broke through by scoring four times in the bottom of the fourth. Blaine Cline singled home Mason Rhodes for a 1-0 edge, then Cline came around on a Seth Bowman single. Bowman scored on an Alex Euton double, then Euton crossed home plate on a Barber double that made it a 4-0 contest. Dalton Jones doubled and successfully stole home on a double-steal attempt in the sixth, wrapping up the 5-run outcome. Barber — who issued a first inning walk to Jarvis — struck out only two batters through two innings, but then had at least two strikeouts in every frame the rest of the way. The Raiders banged out 12 hits, with Euton and Barber leading the way with three safeties apiece. Isiah Harkins also had a pair of hits for the victors.

Minford 8, Gallia Academy 0

The Blue Devils mustered only four hits and host Minford used a pair of big innings to cruise to an 8-0 victory on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Scioto County. Gallia Academy (13-11) produced seven total baserunners in the contest, and all four of their safeties came in the first four innings of play. GAHS also had only one baserunner get beyond first base in the setback. The Falcons produced their eventual game-winning run in the second when Alley scored on a passed ball, the first of two scores in that frame. MHS tacked on another six runs in the bottom of the fourth for an 8-run cushion. Minford outhit the guests by a 6-4 margin, with Gallia Academy committing the only three errors in the contest. Grant Bryan had half of the Blue Devil hits, while Dalton Mershon and Dakota Young added a safety apiece in the setback. Six different Falcons produce one hit apiece in the win.

Point Pleasant 8, Buffalo 2

The Big Blacks erased a 2-0 hole after a half-inning of play by scoring eight unanswered runs Wednesday during an 8-2 victory over visiting Buffalo in non-conference action. The Big Blacks (12-4) snapped a 2-game losing skid and broke a 2-all tie in the bottom of the third when an error allowed Joel Beattie to score the eventual game-winning run for a 3-2 edge. PPHS sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth, which resulted in five runs on four hits and three walks that also led to the final 8-2 cushion. Hunter Lilly allowed two runs, four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three for the winning decision. Point Pleasant outhit BHS by a 7-5 count and both teams committed two errors apiece. Evan Roach paced the hosts with two hits, while Kyelar Morrow and Tanner Mitchell each produced a team-best two RBIs. Roy led Buffalo with two safeties.

