Lady Falcons soar past Point, 7-1

Perfect through 10. The Wahama softball team improved to 10-0 with a 7-1 victory over non-conference guest Point Pleasant on Wednesday in Hartford. The Lady Falcons led 1-0 after a Lauren Noble RBI double with two outs in the opening inning. WHS was ahead 7-0 after scoring twice in each of the next three innings, with just three hits in that span. The Lady Knights (8-6) — who left runners two runners in scoring position in the third inning — ended the shut out bid in the top of the seventh, as Kylie Price led off with a solo home run. Price’s home run ended the Lady Falcons string of 28 straight innings without allowing a run. PPHS put another runner in scoring position in the inning, but ultimately left the runner at second and fell 7-1. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out eight for WHS. Rylee Cochran took the loss in 3.1 frames for Point Pleasant, striking out one. Madilyn Keefer finished the game for the guests and struck out three. Leading the Lady Falcon offense, Noble was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three runs batted in, Lieving went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Emma Gibbs singled once, scored once and drove in a run. Cochran, Price, Tayah Fetty, Havin Roush and Kaylee Byus had a hit each for PPHS, with Fetty and Roush both making it an extra base.

Athens 11, River Valley 1

The seventh-seeded River Valley softball team — which fell to Athens 5-1 and 8-4 in the regular season — couldn’t make the third time the charm, as the second-seeded Lady Bulldogs won their first sectional title since 2009 with a 11-1 victory on Wednesday in The Plains. AHS (23-5) took a 4-0 lead with back-to-back extra base hits with two outs in the opening inning. The Lady Bulldogs added another run on a Kendra Hammonds RBI in the second, but the Lady Raiders (15-8) got on the board in the top of the third, as Grace Hash singled and later scored on an error. Athens scored three times in the home third, however, and then capped off the 11-1 win with a three-run home run from Hammonds in the sixth. Ashleigh James was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out four for Athens. Abbi Hollanbaugh took the pitching loss in three innings for RVHS, striking out two. Hash, Brooklyn Sizemore, Riley Bradley, Sierra Somerville and Sophia Gee recorded a hit apiece for the Silver and Black, with Sizemore doubling for the team’s only extra-base hit. Hammonds led the victors, going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in.

Wellston 13, Meigs 1

The Meigs softball team had a chance to play spoiler on Wednesday on its home field, but couldn’t prevent Wellston from claiming its share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title, falling to the Lady Rockets 13-1. WHS (16-6, 11-1 TVC Ohio) — which shares the league crown with Athens — took a 5-0 lead after six hits in the opening frame. Meigs (9-10, 3-6) got a run back on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the inning, but didn’t score again. Wellston’s lead was 6-1 after a Maddie Potts RBI single in the third inning, and then plated three runs on three hits and an error in the fourth. WHS sealed the 13-1 victory with a four-run sixth inning, featuring four hits and two walks. Potts was the winning pitcher in a complete game, striking out four. Hailey Roberts took the pitching loss for MHS, striking out one. Mallory Adams led the hosts at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double. Jerrica Smith also doubled for Meigs, while Hannah Durst had a single and an RBI. Leading Wellston, Sadie Henry was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, while Alyssa Petersen went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

Eastern 3, Alexander 0

The Eastern softball team ended a pitcher’s duel with a walk-off home run by senior Tessa Rockhold, giving the Lady Eagles a 3-0 victory over non-conference guest Alexander on Wednesday. Eastern (13-5) left five runners in scoring position over the first six innings, with a pair of runners being thrown out at the plate in the opening frame. Alexander, meanwhile, left four runners in scoring position in the game, with a runner thrown out at the plate in the top of the fifth. Megan Maxon was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the seven for EHS, and then Juli Durst reached on an error. Tessa Rockhold then sent the first pitch she saw over the left-centerfield fence for the walk-off win. Ella Carleton claimed the pitching victory with three strikeouts in a complete game. Ellie Day struck out a pair and took the loss in a complete game for AHS. Rockhold and Kelsey Roberts had two hits each for EHS, while Whitney Durst doubled once and Maxon added a single. Payne paced the Lady Spartans with two hits in three chances.

Eastern 5, Belpre 2

The Eastern softball team avenged their 6-4 loss from April 19 on Tuesday, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre 5-2 in Washington County. The hosts (6-8-1, 4-4-1 TVC Hocking) were up 2-0 thanks to a pair of passed balls in the opening inning. EHS (12-5, 8-2) took the lead in the top of the third, however, with three runs on four hits and an error. An RBI single from Juli Durst gave the Green and White a 4-2 lead in the fourth, and then Kelsey Roberts capped off the 5-2 win with a solo home run in the following frame. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher in a complete game for the visiting Lady Eagles, striking out a dozen. Alyssa Hutchinson struck out one and took the loss in a complete game for the hosts. Juli Durst and Tessa Rockhold led the EHS offense with two hits apiece, with Durst driving in one run, and Rockhold scoring once. Dekotah Lemon singled once and scored once for the host Lady Eagles.

