Lady Falcons blank Ritchie County, 5-0

The Lady Falcons won the battle of unbeatens on Friday in Mason County, defeating Little Kanawha Conference guest Ritchie County 5-0. Wahama (8-0, 6-0) — which has outscored opponents by a combined 79-2 so far this season — had the game’s first base runners in the second inning, but left two in scoring position. A trio of two-out errors in the fifth inning allowed WHS to score five runs, capped off by a two-run double from Victoria VanMatre. The Lady Rebels (7-1, 4-1) ended the no-hit bid in the seventh inning, but left the runner stranded on first and fell 5-0. Mikie Lieving was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Chloe Elliott — who had Ritchie County’s lone hit — took the pitching loss in a complete game, striking out eight. Amber Wolfe led the Red and White on offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. VanMatre doubled once and drove in two runs, while Lieving and Lauren Noble both singled once and scored once.

Gallia Academy 4, Fairland 3

The Blue Angels ended Ohio Valley Conference play on a solid note Friday with a 4-3 victory over host Fairland. Gallia Academy (11-15, 7-7 OVC) trailed 2-0 after an inning of play, but the guests turned things around with three runs in the top of the third. Maddi Meadows delivered a 1-out double that plated both Bailie Young and Taylor Mathie for a tie game, then Meadows scored on a 2-out triple by Addy Burke that resulted in a permanent lead of 3-2. Hannah Ehman scored in the sixth on a groundout by Jenna Harrison that doubled the lead, which proved important as the Lady Dragons produced a seventh inning run when Halie Clark scored on a wild pitch to complete the 1-run outcome. Bella Barnette worked seven inning of relief in picking up the win, allowing only one run, four hits and a walk while striking out five. GAHS outhit Fairland by a 7-6 edge and also committed only two of the five errors in the game. Mathie and Burke led the Blue Angels with two hits apiece, while Vonville paced FHS with two safeties.

River Valley 10, East Carter 0

The Lady Raiders pounded out 14 of the 17 hits on Friday night and cruised to a 10-0 victory over host East Carter during a 6-inning non-conference matchup in the Bluegrass State. River Valley took a permanent lead in the top of the first as a Brooklyn Sizemore sacrifice fly allowed Grace Hash to score for a 1-0 edge. Malerie Stanley also scored on an error in that frame as RVHS built a 2-0 cushion. The guests doubled that lead in the fourth on a 2-out, 2-run homer by Chloe Litchfield, then River Valley sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth — resulting in six runs that were all scored with two outs in the inning. ECHS mustered the only walk of the game with two away in the bottom of the sixth, but that baserunner was thrown out at second on a steal attempt while also ending the mercy-rule outcome. Sierra Somerville allowed a walk and struck out six in six innings for the win. Hash and Abbigail Hollanbaugh paced the Lady Raiders with three hits each, while Stanley and Sizemore added two safeties apiece. Prichard led East Carter with two hits.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (2) delivers a pitch in the second inning of the Lady Falcons’ 5-0 victory over Ritchie County, on Friday in Hartford, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/05/web1_5.11-WAH-Lieving-1.jpg Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving (2) delivers a pitch in the second inning of the Lady Falcons’ 5-0 victory over Ritchie County, on Friday in Hartford, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports