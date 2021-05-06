Rio Grande athletics roundup

Rio’s Webb named RSC Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande right fielder Taylor Webb racked up 14 hits in six games to win River States Conference Softball Player of the Week for April 26-May 2.

The junior from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .560 (14-for-25) with nine of her 14 hits — six doubles and three home runs — going for extra bases. She also scored eight runs and drove in 14.

In a non-conference doubleheader sweep of rival Shawnee State, Webb was 5-for-7 with two doubles, two homers and five runs batted in.

She had four hits, including a homer, and three RBI in a sweep of Carlow and capped off the week with a big day of five hits — four of which were doubles — and six RBI in taking two games from Point Park.

Rio Grande’s Burns falls in ISC Sweet 16

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Rio Grande sophomore Nathan Burns saw his quest for a national championship end Wednesday morning after a loss in the Sweet 16 of the United States Bowling Conference’s 2021 Intercollegiate Singles Championship at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.

Burns, who hails from Lynchburg, Ohio, lost to second-seeded Pete Vergos of Calumet College of St. Joseph, 653-549.

Burns, the first individual from Rio Grande to ever reach the national event, toppled 1,100 pins over six games on Tuesday morning to qualify for bracket play in the 18th position. Later in the day, he knocked off 15th-seeded Tyler Synovec from Newman University, 547-523, in a 3-game total pin match.

The match came down to the 10th frame of the third game, with Burns rolling a double to seal victory and earn his spot in the round of 16.

Burns earned his trip to the national tournament by virtue of his fifth place finish at the ISC Sectional Qualifier in Smyrna, Tenn. on April 16.