Ohio softball tournament draw

The high school postseason is just around the corner, but the roads to the district tournament were paved Sunday afternoon as the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournaments were officially released for all four divisions throughout the state.

A half-dozen Ohio Valley Publishing schools — Gallia Academy, Meigs, River Valley, Southern, South Gallia and Eastern — now know where their opening games will be and who they will be facing in their respective sectional matchups.

Half of the six area programs need a single win to get out of sectional play, while the other three squads need two victories to advance to their respective district tournaments.

Starting in Division IV, both Southern and South Gallia are win away from playing in the district semifinals. The Lady Tornadoes travel to Peebles on Thursday, May 13, for a sectional final at 5 p.m.

The Lady Rebels will also be on the road for their sectional final as SGHS travels to Waterford for a 5 p.m. contest on Thursday, May 13.

Division IV district tournament play will start Tuesday, May 18.

A trio of Division II programs — Gallia Academy, Meigs and River Valley — will need to win twice to reach the district semifinal round.

The Lady Raiders drew the highest seed of the three teams and — as a 7-seed — will welcome Fairfield Union on Monday, May 10, in a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the Jackson-Circleville vs. No. 2 Athens contest in the sectional final on Wednesday, May 12.

There is potential for a Lady Marauders-Blue Angels sectional final, as long as both teams win their tournament openers on the road.

Gallia Academy came away with a 12-seed and travels to Warren for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m., Monday, May 10.

Meigs earned the with a 13-seed and travels to Unioto for a sectional semifinal at 5 p.m., Monday, May 10.

The winners of those two contest face off in the sectional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

Division II district tournament play will start Monday, May 17.

Eastern — the lone Division III program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area — came needs a single victory to advance to the district semifinal round. The Lady Eagles, however, open tournament play at Zane Trace at 5 p.m. Friday, May 14.

Division III district tournament play will start Wednesday, May 19.

Visit ohsaa.org for complete pairings and brackets of the 2021 OHSAA Southeast District softball tournament.

South Gallia's Dafney Clary settles under a flyball, during the Lady Rebels' April 27 loss to Eastern in Mercerville, Ohio.

