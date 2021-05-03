Point pounds Red Devils, 9-2

Starter Joel Beattie allowed one run, one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over five innings, and the Big Blacks notched their sixth straight victory Friday with a 9-2 decision over visiting Ravenswood. Point Pleasant (8-2) trailed 1-0 after a half-inning of play, but the hosts got a 2-RBI double from Kyelar Morrow in their half of the first and ultimately never trailed again with a 3-1 edge after a full frame. PPHS added a run in the third and three more in the fourth for a 7-1 cushion, but a Drew Hunt sacrifice fly allowed Ashton Miller to score as the Red Devils closed to within 7-2 midway through the sixth. Point Pleasant added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth to complete the 7-run triumph. The Big Blacks outhit RHS by a 7-3 count, with the guests also committing the only two errors in the game. Morrow and Isaac Craddock paced Point with two hits apiece. Luke Pinkerton also joined Morrow with two RBIs each. Miller, Cameron Taylor and Beau Bennett had the lone safeties for Ravenswood.

Meigs 4, River Valley 0

The Meigs baseball team allowed Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host River Valley just two hits on Friday in Gallia County, as the Marauders picked up a 4-0 victory. Meigs (9-8, 8-1 TVC Ohio) took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame, as Alex Pierce led off with a single and eventually came around to score. The Marauders added a second run in the fourth inning, with Caleb Burnem reaching on an error before scoring. One hit, one walk and two hit batters in the fifth inning led to Meigs’ final two runs. The Raiders made it to third base twice in the game, having a runner thrown out at home in the second inning, and leaving a runner stranded in the seventh. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs, striking out eight. Chase Barber took the loss in 5.2 innings for RVHS, striking out eight. Caleb Owens pitched the final 1.1 innings, with all-4 of his outs coming on strikes. Wood led the Marauders with three singles, while Burnem went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Isiah Harkins and Mason Rhodes had a single apiece for River Valley.

Eastern 12, Federal Hocking 9

The Eastern baseball team completed the season sweep of Federal Hocking on Friday in Stewart, defeating the Lancers 12-9 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play. The Eagles (10-3-1, 8-3 TVC Hocking) — who also topped FHHS (9-9, 5-5) by three runs, 7-4, on April 20 — never trailed in Friday’s contest, with William Oldaker driving in Bruce Hawley for the go-ahead run in the top of the first. Eastern added three runs in the third inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Matthew Blanchard. The Lancers got a run back in the bottom of the third, but EHS followed with another three-run inning, which also included a two-run home run by Blanchard. Federal Hocking was back to within three after scoring three times in the fourth, but the Eagles plated four runs on three hits, a walk and an error in the top of the sixth. The Lancers rallied for five runs in the home sixth to get within two runs, but Oldaker singled home Blanchard for an insurance run in the seventh. FHHS loaded the bases in the finale, but left the tying run on first base. Brayden Smith earned the pitching win, with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Conner Ridenour claimed the save with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Tyler Rogers took the loss with three strikeouts in four innings of work for FHHS. Blanchard was 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four runs scored and four RBIs to lead Eastern. Oldaker went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Ridenour doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Collin Jarvis led the Lancers, going 4-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Zane Trace 17, Eastern 10

The Eastern baseball team gave up eight runs in the sixth inning on Saturday in Ross County, falling to non-conference host Zane Trace 17-10. The Eagles (10-4-1) were up 3-0 an inning in, with two hits, two walks, an error and a hit batter in the opening frame. The Pioneers (9-11) scored twice in the second inning and then took a 5-3 lead with a three-run third. ZTHS plated two more runs in the fourth inning, but Eastern tied it at seven with four runs on five hits in the fifth inning. Zane Trace was up 9-7 in the bottom of the fifth, but EHS tied it back up with a two-run Preston Thorla single in the sixth. The hosts, however, scored eight times on four hits, four free passes and two errors in the bottom of the sixth. Eastern scored once in the seventh and fell 17-10. Jerry Elbert took the pitching win for ZTHS, striking out four. Landon Randolph took the loss in 2.1 innings for EHS. Brady Yonker pitched the first three frames for Eastern and claimed the team’s lone strikeout. Thorla, Conner Ridenour, Jace Bullington and Matthew Blanchard each had two hits for Eastern, with Thorla earning a team-best three RBIs, while Ridenour had team-highs of two doubles and three runs scored. Ben Nichols led the hosts, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and five runs batted in.

Nitro 6, Wahama 5

The Wahama baseball team forced extra innings, took the lead in the top of the ninth, but ultimately fell 6-5 to non-conference host Nitro on Saturday. The Wildcats (7-2) took a three run lead with five straight one-out singles in the third inning. The White Falcons (3-4) got on the board after a two-out error in the top of the fifth, but Nitro was up 4-1 in the bottom of the inning. WHS tied the game at four with three runs on three hits and three hit batters in the seventh inning, tying the game on a two-out single by Zachary Fields. After a scoreless eighth, Ethan Gray led off the ninth with a walk, and wound up scoring on a wild pitch later in the frame. Nitro, however, walked off with a 6-5 victory with a two-run single by Jack Calicoat with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Bryce Walford pitched one inning, striking out one and earning the win for NHS. Aaron Henry took the pitching loss for Wahama, with one strikeout in 1.1 innings. Ethyn Barnitz had a team-best three strikeouts in 1.2 innings. Logan Roach led the WHS offense, going 2-for-5 with an RBI. Elijah Casto led the hosts with two singles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

