RedStorm, Grenadiers split in battle of RSC softball powers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Caitlyn Brisker hit a fourth inning home run and Sydney Campolo tossed a five-hit shutout to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 1-0 game two win over Indiana University Southeast, Sunday afternoon, in a Senior Day battle of River States Conference softball powers at Rio Softball Park.

The win gave the RedStorm a split of the twin bill after the Grenadiers posted a 1-0 victory in the opening game.

Rio Grande, which leads the league’s East Division, improved to 36-13 overall and 19-3 in the RSC with the game two win.

IU Southeast, which leads the West Division of the conference, finished the day at 37-13 overall and 17-3 against conference foes.

Brisker, a freshman from Oak Hill, Ohio, leadoff the home fourth by hitting a 2-0 offering from IUS starter Hannah Ogg over the fence in center field.

The home run was one of only four hits recorded by Rio. Brisker had two of the hits, while senior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) and junior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) both had a double.

Campolo, a freshman from New Lexington, Ohio, scattered five singles and allowed just one runner beyond first base. The right-hander did not walk a batter and equaled a career-high with 12 strikeouts.

Ogg suffered the loss for the Grenadiers, allowing all four Rio hits and the one run in four innings.

Kelsey Warman finished 2-for-3 for IUS.

Ogg tossed a three-hit shutout in the opening game — all singles — and struck out nine, outdueling Rio senior starter Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) in the process.

Hastings allowed just four hits and struck out four in a complete game effort. Three of the hits came in the first inning when IUS pushed across what proved to be the game’s lone run.

Brooklyn Gibbs led off the game with an infield single to shortstop, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Maddie Probus.

Rio Grande’s only threat came in the bottom of the first when junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) led off with a single to left and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and a flyout before being stranded when Ogg fanned junior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) for the final out of the inning.

Schmitt was the only Rio runner to get beyond first base in the contest, which took just 61 minutes to complete.

The nightcap was nearly as quick, taking just 1:12 from start to finish.