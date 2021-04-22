Point grapplers dominating AA-A meet

It’s a pretty safe assumption at this point. The Point Pleasant wrestling team is well on its way to a second reign as 3-peat Class AA-A champions through the third session of the 2021 WVSSAC Championships held Thursday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. The Big Blacks have more than twice as many points (216.5) as current runner-up Fairmont Senior (106) in the Class AA-A standings and also have eight different grapplers competing for individual state crowns later this evening. PPHS will end the 2-day tournament with 10 podium finishers as freshman Nathan Wood (106) and senior Nick Ball (285) both competed in the fifth-place match within their respective divisions. Point Pleasant — which also won three straight AA-A titles from 2010 through 2012 — is aiming for the program’s sixth state championship in wrestling. A full recap of the Class AA-A tournament will be available in the Saturday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

